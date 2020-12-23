Industry 4.0 Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 210 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global industry 4.0 market in 2019 was approximately USD 70 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% and is anticipated to surpass USD 210 Billion by 2026.

Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is composed of robotic control, automation tools, and big data analytics that support efficient production and maneuver in any manufacturing sector. It not only augments the technology used but also enhances asset performance, material utilization, and other industrial procedures implicated in the industries. The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption for industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering the market growth.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the global industry 4.0 market are General Electric, Google, AIBrain, General Vision, Microsoft, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, Mitsubishi, FANUC, Cisco, HP, Yaskawa, SAP, KUKA, Intel, ABB, Stratasys, Ansys, and IBM, among others.

Global Industry 4.0 Market: Technology Segmentation Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

5G

Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

3D Printing

Global Industry 4.0 Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Logistics

Automotive

Others

The global industry 4.0 market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global industry 4.0 industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different technologies, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

