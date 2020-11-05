Industry 4.0 Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Industry 4.0 Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Industry 4.0 Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Effortlessness maintained in research method and application of best tools and techniques makes Industry 4.0 Market report an exceptional one.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industry 4.0 market are Siemens, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., SAP SE, Intelligent Automation Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NGRAIN (Canada) Corporation, Beijer Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Microsoft, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Zebra Technologies Corp., General Vision, Splunk Inc., Worldsensing, Interset, AIBrain Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ABB, Facebook Technologies LLC., ExOne, SRI International, agenturetcetera, Advantech Co. Ltd., Oracle, SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Arcadia Data Inc., Sensory Inc. and DENSO CORPORATION among others.

Market Analysis: Global industry 4.0 market is set to witness a growing healthy CAGR of 15.35% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the awareness among people concerning the advantages of using industry 4.0 is contributing to the market growth.

Focus of the report:

Global industry 4.0 market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of global industry 4.0 market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Industry 4.0 Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

The surging focus of industries on efficiency and cost of production which is leading to digitization is boosting the market growth

The lack of cost benefit analysis is hindering the market growth

In May 2019, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had launched FactoryEye for Industry 4.0 applications. It is specially built for the manufacturers. It has a very user friendly dashboard which will provide the analysis to the manufacturer and assist them in decision making. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as expands their customer base.

Global Industry 4.0 Market By Technology (Industrial Robotics, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Printing, Advanced Human–Machine Interface (HMI), Big Data, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence), Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace, Chemical & Materials, Food & Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

