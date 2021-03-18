Industry 4.0 Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industry 4.0 Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industry 4.0 industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industry 4.0 Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industry 4.0 market is set to witness a growing healthy CAGR of 15.35% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the awareness among people concerning the advantages of using industry 4.0 is contributing to the market growth.

Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution in the industry. In this concept usually, the facilities and plant are equipped with the latest wireless technologies and sensors which display and visualize the entire option of the production or manufacturing process which helps the company to make various decisions as well increases the efficiency of the production. These are integrated with technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things. It boosts up the material usage, asset performance, technology usage which helps the company to boosts their profit margins.

Market Drivers:

The rising adoption of internet in industries is driving the growth of the market

The surging focus of industries on efficiency and cost of production which is leading to digitization is boosting the market growth

The surge in the adoption of automation for quality production is fueling the market growth

The development and innovation in 3D printing technology is likely to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

The lack of cost benefit analysis is hindering the market growth

The lack of skilled personnel is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Industry 4.0 Market

By Technology

Industrial Robotics Collaborative Industrial Robots Articulated Robots Cylindrical Robots Scara Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Others

Cyber Security

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Printing

Advanced Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Big Data

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace

Chemical & Materials

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had launched FactoryEye for Industry 4.0 applications. It is specially built for the manufacturers. It has a very user friendly dashboard which will provide the analysis to the manufacturer and assist them in decision making. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as expands their customer base.

In May 2018, Siemens has expanded its product offering by the launch of four MindSphere application centers across the country. These centers will develop digital innovations and machine learning. This expansion will expand the market share of the company as their solutions will transform the entire value chain, and provide speed, quality, productivity and flexibility in their customer’s operations.

Competitive Analysis

Global industry 4.0 market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of global industry 4.0 market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industry 4.0 market are Siemens, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., SAP SE, Intelligent Automation Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NGRAIN (Canada) Corporation, Beijer Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Microsoft, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Zebra Technologies Corp., General Vision, Splunk Inc., Worldsensing, Interset, AIBrain Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ABB, Facebook Technologies LLC., ExOne, SRI International, agenturetcetera, Advantech Co. Ltd., Oracle, SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Arcadia Data Inc., Sensory Inc. and DENSO CORPORATION among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industry 4.0 report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Industry 4.0 market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Industry 4.0 market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industry 4.0 market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industry 4.0 market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industry 4.0 market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

