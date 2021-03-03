Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2025

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period (2020-2025). A surge in demand from the aerospace and automotive sectors, largely due to conformance of high industry standards, safety regulations, mandating testing, and preventive maintenance, is boosting the adoption of equipment and imaging solutions.

Industrial x-ray is a method of non-destructive testing where many types of manufactured components can be examined to verify the internal structure and integrity of the specimen.

Inquire here to avail discount on this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745217/industrial-x-ray-inspection-equipment-and-imaging-software-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Combilift Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company Inc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Aerospace Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Depending on the type and the manufacturing process of the component being tested, and size and engineering requirements, primarily four radiography methods i.e., film, computed, direct, and real-time are used in the aerospace sector. X-ray inspection applications include the detection of internal defects in thick and complex shapes, and in metallic and non-metallic shapes, and the quality of critical aerospace components, structures, and assemblies.

– The increasing emphasis on safety standards, decreasing service intervals, low emission targets, and the advent of new materials and process are the major factors driving the radiography market in the aerospace segment.

– Conventional x-ray inspection systems are being increasingly replaced with digital systems in aerospace and the latter is expected to completely overshadow the market, except for some critical high-resolution imaging applications.

– While the United States and Asia-Pacific have the largest demand for x-ray inspection in the aerospace sector, the increasing usage of aircrafts in the North African and Middle East (NEMA) region is also driving the use of x-ray equipment and imaging solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial x-ray inspection equipment and imaging software market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players. The market appears to be moderately concentrated and is moving towards the fragmented market, due to the decreasing initial investments required for manufacturing and reverse engineering. Some of the key players in the market include North Star Imaging Inc., General Electric Company, Nikon Corporation, YXLON International among others.

– February 2019 – North Star Imaging Inc. to address the demand in the east coast-Boston area opened a facility for additional digital X-ray and computed tomography.

– November 2018 – YXLON introduced YXLON FF35 CT computed tomography system, which is intended to attain extremely precise inspection results for a wide range of applications.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745217/industrial-x-ray-inspection-equipment-and-imaging-software-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21

Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market report.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com