Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2026

The industrial wireless transmitter market was valued at USD 2565.52 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3438.04 million by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). With the advent of Industry 4.0 policies, wireless sensing and IoT solutions are increasingly being used worldwide in several industrial applications. Many modern manufacturers believe that wireless solutions are one of the best technology adoptions in the manufacturing space and establishments in the past decade and provide vast scope for increased adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial wireless transmitter market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and introducing new products or services. For instance, in 2018, Honeywell launched the SmartLine wireless pressure transmitter, which offers a scalable, flexible and secure solution for pressure monitoring and control when combined with the companys robust wireless network technology.

– February 2018 – Honeywell has announced a new solution for real-time safety monitoring of workers in plant and remote operations. The solution integrates data from wearable gas detectors to the companys Experion Process Knowledge System, in order to alert authorities during emergency situations.

– November 2018 – Siemens has announced that they have formed an alliance with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, for developing advanced integrated networks. Reportedly, the project includes development of wired and wireless networking products and related software that can be implemented via several channels.

Energy and Power is expected to hold a Significant Share

– Energy & power industry is one of the largest end-user segment for industrial wireless transmitters. The major reason for using wireless transmitters in the industry is due to high rate of deployment of wireless solutions, like wireless sensor networks (WSN), etc., due to several safety standards and easy installation, even at places that are hard to access.

– In case of power & energy industry, many types of equipment, such as steam traps, heat exchangers, pumps, compressors, and pressure relief valves which were hard to monitor and often expensive using wired technology, can now be fitted with wireless transmitters for monitoring and maintenance purposes.

– In recent times, due to several environmental concerns, there has been a considerable shift in the power generation practices of several countries, especially in North America and Europe. The number of nuclear and thermal power plants are gradually coming down, as they are replaced with plants operating on natural gas.

– The United States has increased its gas-fired power by more than 40% between 2010 and 2018. Further new projects are also being introduced in the country to replace the coal and oil powered electricity generation with natural gas power plants, which create a huge demand for wireless transmitters, especially pressure and temperature transmitters.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– The high manufacturing activity in North America, which accounts for more than 23% of the regions gross domestic product (GDP), is the major driver of demand for wireless transmitters. The region has a definite outlook form almost all the end-user verticals. Energy and power, and industrial automation stand to be the major source of demand for industrial grade wireless transmitters in the region.

– Stringent safety regulations in the country and a high degree of manufacturing are expected to influence the wireless transmitters market. According to the estimates of Observatory of Economic Complexity, the United States and Canada are the second largest and twelfth largest export economies in the world with over 189 industrial robots per every 1000 workers on an average.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

