Industrial Wireless Sensor Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG

The Industrial Wireless Sensor Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The industrial wireless sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592545/industrial-wireless-sensor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Market: ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., BAE Systems Inc., and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– March 2018: Lord Corporation announced the launch of a new network ready wireless gateway. The new WSDA 2000 Wireless Sensor Data Aggregator connects high-speed sensor data directly to the cloud. By using this, users can capture up to 256,000 samples per second across the wireless sensor network, with up to 4,000 samples per second per node.

– November 2017: Honeywell launched new connected gas sensors to support safe industrial operations. The new Sensepoint XRL is a fixed gas detector that monitors industrial operations for specific hazardous gases, such as carbon monoxide or methane.

Key Market Trends

Oil & Gas Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth



– The introduction of high-tech sensors has entirely changed the way oilfields are operated. Wireless sensors are used in the oil and gas industry to give managers and decision makers the ability to track and control the entire plant belonging to the sector. IIoT sensing units are mounted at numerous locations to make it possible to consume and analyze data from multiple resources.

– Due to the rise in the demand for oil and gas across the world, the global oil and gas industry is focusing on the efficient supply of crude oil. To cater to this growing demand, the oil and gas companies need to expand their exploration opportunities and upgrade their existing processes. In order to increase productivity and to achieve energy efficiency, oil and gas companies are focusing on the effective deployment of wireless sensors in their plants, refineries, and production sites.

– Oil and gas companies need to control, monitor, maintain and secure the processes and industrial assets in an efficient manner. Industrial and environmental applications require real-time information related to physical events like pressure, temperature or humidity. In the past, the only way to transfer the sensed data to the control center was through cumbersome and costly wires.

– Various regulatory authorities of the oil and gas industry have defined the need for more accurate, much better and real-time monitoring by the sector. With the help of sensor networks, the ability to record multiple data factors from multiple devices simultaneously and use the consolidated information will assist in identifying the health of tools as well as forecast any prospective failures. The best use of IIoT in this industry can bring about increased performance, avoid downtimes, and anticipate performance.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– The industrial wireless sensors in the North America region is majorly driven by the investments in the industrial internet of things (IIoT) to increase productivity, deliver high-quality products, and track the performance of products after they leave the factory floor. Moreover, the US is a hub for industrial wireless sensors, and most of the end-user industries in the region have deployed these sensors.

– The manufacturers belonging to the US region focus on investing in R&D activities to improve accuracy and reliability. Various industry players are focusing on product differentiation to avoid price competition. The growth of wireless sensors in the region is hindered by the maturity of the end-user segment and environmental impact on sensors.

– Wireless sensors have various uses and are used in factory settings for the flow of production, data monitoring and other functions as well as in defense, building automation and various other industries like food and beverage. The increasing demand for renewable energy development, new energy sources, government regulations, and rapid technological advancements are the key drivers that are making the wireless sensors to grow lucratively in this region.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592545/industrial-wireless-sensor-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Industrial Wireless Sensor Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Industrial Wireless Sensor market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Industrial Wireless Sensor market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Industrial Wireless Sensor market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Industrial Wireless Sensor market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Industrial Wireless Sensor market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com