Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: DAIHEN, HEADS Co.，Ltd ., Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

DAIHEN, HEADS Co.，Ltd ., Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec), IPT Technology GmbH, WÄRTSILÄ, Bombardier, DAIFUKU, PANASONIC, B& PLUS, ABB, WAVE

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Electro Magnetic Induction Technology, Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

Market Segment by Application:

EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles, Port AGV, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electro Magnetic Induction Technology

1.2.2 Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

1.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by Application

4.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles

4.1.2 Port AGV

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by Country

5.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Business

10.1 DAIHEN

10.1.1 DAIHEN Corporation Information

10.1.2 DAIHEN Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DAIHEN Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DAIHEN Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.1.5 DAIHEN Recent Development

10.2 HEADS Co.，Ltd .

10.2.1 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Corporation Information

10.2.2 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.2.5 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Recent Development

10.3 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec)

10.3.1 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.3.5 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Recent Development

10.4 IPT Technology GmbH

10.4.1 IPT Technology GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 IPT Technology GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 IPT Technology GmbH Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 IPT Technology GmbH Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.4.5 IPT Technology GmbH Recent Development

10.5 WÄRTSILÄ

10.5.1 WÄRTSILÄ Corporation Information

10.5.2 WÄRTSILÄ Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 WÄRTSILÄ Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 WÄRTSILÄ Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.5.5 WÄRTSILÄ Recent Development

10.6 Bombardier

10.6.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bombardier Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bombardier Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bombardier Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.6.5 Bombardier Recent Development

10.7 DAIFUKU

10.7.1 DAIFUKU Corporation Information

10.7.2 DAIFUKU Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DAIFUKU Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DAIFUKU Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.7.5 DAIFUKU Recent Development

10.8 PANASONIC

10.8.1 PANASONIC Corporation Information

10.8.2 PANASONIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 PANASONIC Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 PANASONIC Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.8.5 PANASONIC Recent Development

10.9 B& PLUS

10.9.1 B& PLUS Corporation Information

10.9.2 B& PLUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 B& PLUS Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 B& PLUS Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.9.5 B& PLUS Recent Development

10.10 ABB

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ABB Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ABB Recent Development

10.11 WAVE

10.11.1 WAVE Corporation Information

10.11.2 WAVE Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 WAVE Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 WAVE Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Products Offered

10.11.5 WAVE Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Distributors

12.3 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

