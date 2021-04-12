Industrial Wearables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Industrial Wearables Market is valued approximately at USD 3.79 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial Wearables are those devices which are developed for human body to improve productivity, safety, and efficiency at their respective workplaces in various sectors like manufacturing, logistics, mining, aerospace & defense through real time information which can be stored on cloud and also be tracked. These wearables comprise of sensors, controllers, and monitoring platform. These devices help the workers to communicate and transmit data through cellular technologies and helps in improving day by day as they can be connected with mobile devices. Further, increasing investment by the manufacturers in AR and VR technology, for Instance: as per the company source, in 2019, Magic Leap collaborated with Sketchfab (US), to to create extended reality (XR) content with javascript for 3D, VR, and AR content, has increased the market share. To improve the efficiency of workers and the advancements in Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics and cloud computing has led the adoption of Industrial Wearables across the forecast period. Also, in 2018, according to the company source, Epson launched Epson Moverio Assist, a remote assistance and inspection solution for the field tasks using Moverio’s smart glasses,which will enable the workers to inspect the solutions without harming themselves. However, high manufacturing costs because of advanced research & development and short life of smart wearable devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the investment for Industry 4.0 on interconnectivity, automation, and real-time data, the adoption & demand for Industrial Wearables is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Wearables Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading market players in the region, high demand for smart devices coupled with the well-established Information Technology infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising labor productivity consequently rising demand for safety devices, adaptation of digitization along with the government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Wearables Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2026

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IMEC

RealWear

Sony Corporation

Vuzix Corporation

Proglove

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Smart Watches

Glasses

Headsets

Smart Bands

By Component:

Sensors

Displays

Connectivity

Others

By Industry Vehicle:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Wearables Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors