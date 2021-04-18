Industrial Wearables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global industrial wearables market size is expected to reach $8.40 billion by 2027 from $3.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. Electronics that are manufactured to be worn on a consumer’s body with intelligent operation performing capabilities are termed as wearable devices. Wearable electronics consist of intelligent devices such as smart watches, smart bands, headsets, and others. The industrial wearable devices find application in automotive, military & defense, manufacturing, energy & power, and others.

Major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and others, adopt various strategies to develop and upgrade the technology that boosts the market demand. In addition, wearable are the electronic devices that are equipped with artificial intelligent algorithms and IoT for smart connection for human assistance, monitoring, and other intelligent functions.

The prominent factor that drives the industrial wearables market growth include rise in adoption of wearable devices. The demand for wearable has surpassed that of smartphones in the consumer electronics segment. From checking notifications to tracking physical activity, these devices provide novel means to accomplish routine tasks. Rise in adoption of these devices in industrial sector create lucrative growth demand for industrial wearable market.

However, one of the major restraints is the short life of smart wearable devices. On the contrary, rise in technology adoption in wearable devices and increase in investment in wearable devices are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the industrial wearables industry during the forecast period.

The global industrial wearables market is segmented into device type, component, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of device type, the market is classified into smart watches, glasses, headsets, and smartbands. By component, it is categorized into sensors, displays, connectivity, processors, and others. Depending on industry vertical, the market is fragmented into manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, power & energy, and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., IMEC, RealWear, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, and Proglove. These Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the industrial wearables industry.

