Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market 2020 – Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook | Top Business Competitors- Ecolab, SUEZ, Kemira, SNF Group, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Global industrial wastewater treatment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.22 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing urbanization & industrialization, and the growing regulatory requirements globally.

Wastewater treatment is the method that is used to transform wastewater into an effluent so that it can be easily put back into the water cycle with little or no negative effect on the environment for renewed usage. Some of the most commonly used chemicals to breakdown the industrial pollutants are sodium bicarbonate, algicide, muriatic acid, chlorine, aluminium, iron, clarifiers, coagulants, filter cleaners, flocculants etc. They are used in polluted rivers, sewage wastes, seawater to breakdown the pollutants making them safe and reusable.

Few of the major competitors currently working in industrial wastewater treatment are Ecolab, SUEZ, Kemira, SNF Group, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Solenis, Feralco AB, IXOM, Hydrite Chemical, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Dow, BWA WATER ADDITIVES., Cortec Corporation, Grupo BAUMINAS, Buckman., Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay, MCC, The Water Treatment Products Company, Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Thermax Global, Lenntech B.V., HOLLAND COMPANY among others.

• In January 2019, Solenis and BASF merged their water and paper chemical business and service capabilities. With this merger amongst the two industrial giants, there would be an increase in sales, services coupled with increase in the production capacities. They would expand and broaden their current product portfolio and provide cost-efficient solutions to their clients for paper and water treatment.

• In March 2017, Kemira developed Superfloc XD-7600, a new high-performance cationic flocculant. It can enhance the sludge handling efficiency and minimise total costs. It serves effectively at low dosage levels and can filtrate quality in a more innovative and efficient way as compared to traditional cationic polymers.

By End-Use Industry

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Chemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

• Raw Water Treatment

• Water Desalination

• Cooling & Boilers

• Effluent Water Treatment

• Others

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

