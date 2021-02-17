Industrial Valves Market Worth $107,356.7 Million in 2027 | Competition Analysis, Key Benefits, Segments

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Valves Market by Material Type, Valve Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $107,356.7 million in 2027 from $86,202.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for a 34.5% share of the global market.

Industrial valves are used in process industries for direction, regulation, and control of gases, slurries, liquids, vapors, and others. Industrial valves are mainly manufactured using carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and other high functioning metal alloys to obtain efficient flow control in industries such as water &waste water, oil & power, food & beverages, chemicals, and others.

Moreover, a valve mainly consists of a main body, a stem, and a seat that are generally manufactured using different materials including polymers, rubber, metals, and others to avoid wastage of liquid flowing through the valve. Valves are mainly differentiated by their operating mechanisms. The most widely used valves in industries are globe valves, butterfly valves, ball valves, gate vales, plug valves, pinch valves, diaphragm valves, and check valves.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down the production and sales of various products in the industrial valves industry, mainly owing to the prolonged lockdown in major global countries including the U.S., Italy, the UK, and others. This has hampered the growth of the industrial valves market significantly within the last few months, as is likely to continue during 2020.

Key Segments

The global industrial valves market is segmented into material type, valve type, application, and region. By material type, the market is categorized into cast iron, steel, alloy-based, and others. Depending on valve type, it is segregated into ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, plug valves, check valves, and diaphragm valves. On the basis of application, it is differentiated into oil & power, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

Geographic Review

The global industrial valves market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific ), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI plc, Metso Corporation, and The Weir Group plc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive industrial valves market analysis of the current and emerging global industrial valves market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following the key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive industrial valves market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global industrial valves market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

