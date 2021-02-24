Industrial Valves Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4% During 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Report Description

Industrial valves, as the name suggests, are primarily used to carry reactive gases, acids, water, slurry, and powder. The main functions of industrial valves are 1) Stop/ Start, 2) Throttle and 3) Non-return. In the Future Market Insights report ‘Industrial Valve Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)’, we have studied the global industrial valve market on the basis of important characteristics and provided an in-depth analysis of the industrial valve market at a global level. We have also put forth our assessment of the ample opportunities that can be availed in the global industrial valve market for the decadal study period 2017-2027.

Market Taxonomy

Industrial Valve Type Function Type Make Type Raw Material Type End-Use Industries Regions Gate Parallel Shape Wedge Shape

Globe Tee Angle Wye

Ball Trunion Floating Threaded Series

Butterfly High Performance Lined

Plug Lined Lubricated Non-Lubricated

Check Dual Plate Piston (Lift) Spring Loaded Disk Swing Check Tilting Check Y-Pattern T-Pattern

Safety Relief Spring Loaded Pilot Operated Others (Customised Valves)

Automatic Valves

Manual Valves Forging

Casting Cast Steel

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Other Alloys Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others ( Manufacturing, Textile) North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japa

In the competitive assessment section, we have taken an in-depth look at the competition landscape that potential stakeholders can expect to face in the global industrial valve market. We have given the market structure, market share analysis, and competition intensity mapping based on the industrial valve market taxonomy. 20 key players operating in the global industrial valve market have been analysed in our report. We have provided a brief overview and mentioned key facts, strategies adopted, and recent developments of these companies. Financial metrics can be invaluable for a potential SWOT analysis.

Our report on the global industrial valve market begins with an executive summary that is a concise yet comprehensive first glance of the industrial valve market. It includes a critical market overview and analysis. Our expert analysts have studied the industrial valve market extensively and have certain views and recommendations based on their knowledge. Our report readers would be well advised to refer to this highly critical section of the global industrial valve market report. The executive summary is complemented by the industrial valve market introduction chapter wherein we have given the industrial valve market taxonomy and key market definitions. This section is recommended for those readers who wish to understand the industrial valve market at a grassroots level. The parent market overview concludes this key section of the industrial valve market report.

An important section of the industrial valve market report is the Global Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027. In this chapter, we begin with the industrial valve market volume projections and the market size based on key metrics such as Y-o-Y growth and absolute dollar opportunity. The Product-Cost structure analysis and Porter’s Five Forces model can be extremely beneficial for all relevant stakeholders in the global industrial valve market.

Class-leading Research Methodology

Future Market Insights has devised a research methodology that stands head and shoulders above its immediate rivals in the industry. Our analysts begin by conducting exhaustive primary and secondary research to formulate a market player list. The list comprises every node in the value chain following which a questionnaire is prepared to extract all relevant data pertaining to the industrial valve market. The data thus acquired is then thoroughly validated using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary data are merged with our analysis to arrive at the final data points. This data is finally scrutinised using advanced tools to gain both qualitative and quantitative insights into the global industrial valve market.

Table Of Content 1. Executive Summary 1.1. Global Market Overview 1.2. Global Market Outlook 1.3. Demand Side Trends 1.4. Supply Side Trends 1.5. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Introduction 2.1. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations 2.2. Market Coverage / Taxonomy 2.3. Key Success Factors 3. Market Background 3.1. Macro-Economic Factors 3.1.1. Oil and Gas Production by Key Countries 3.1.2. Global Population Outlook 3.1.3. Global Oil & Gas Consumption Outlook 3.1.4. GDP Growth Scenario 3.1.5. Global GDP Growth 3.1.6. Crude Steel Production 3.1.7. Steel Production, By Country 3.1.8. Crude Oil Overview 3.1.9. Global Offshore Rigs By Region 3.1.10. Chemical Industry Outlook 3.1.11. Global Chemicals Industry Overview 3.2. Market Dynamics 3.2.1. Drivers 3.2.2. Restraints 3.2.3. Opportunity 3.2.4. Trend 3.3. Value Chain 3.4. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact 3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4. Global Industrial Valves Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029 4.1. Market Volume Analysis 4.2. Pricing Analysis, 2018 4.3. Market Value Analysis 5. Global Industrial Valves Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Valve Material 5.1. Introduction / Key Findings 5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis By Valve Material, 2014 – 2018 5.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Valve Material, 2019 – 2029 5.3.1. Cast Steel 5.3.2. Carbon Steel 5.3.3. Stainless Steel 5.3.4. Bronze 5.3.5. Other Alloys 5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Valve Material

