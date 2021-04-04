Industrial Valves Market Report 2021 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Opportunities and Regional Outlook by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global industrial valves market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. Industrial valves are mechanical devices used to regulate the flow and pressure of liquids, gases, and slurries in a piping system. The major components of valves are body (or enclosure), bonnet, actuator, valve member and seat. Industrial valves assist in stopping the flow rate through the pipe whenever required, prevent flow return to the pressurized side and protect equipment from overpressure hazards. These valves are available in numerous types based on different sizes, designs, functions and operations. As a result, industrial valves are widely adopted across the chemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, food and beverage (F&B), power, and oil & gas sectors.

Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing automation in industrial processes, is currently bolstering the industrial valves market. Apart from this, the growing number of oil and gas (O&G) exploration activities in both onshore and offshore locations, is further propelling the demand for industrial valves. Additionally, continuous upgradations in nuclear power stations and petroleum refining plants for remote monitoring from a centralized locations are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of industrial valves with smart water metering systems in water and wastewater treatment plants will continue to drive the industrial valves market growth in the coming years.

Industrial Valves Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Emerson Electric Co.

Kitz Corporation

The Crane Company

AVK Holding A/S

Samson AG and Velan Inc.

Forbes Marshall

Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)

Flowserve Corporation

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the global industrial valves market on the basis of product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Plug Valve

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

On-Off / Isolation Valves

Control Valves

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by Size:

Up To 1”

1”-6”

7”-25”

26”-50”

51” and Above

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

