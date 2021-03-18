Industrial Valves and Actuators Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Valves and Actuators industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Valves and Actuators Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial valves and actuators market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.58% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing penetration of industrial automation has further surged the use of actuators and valves.

Industrial valves are the mechanical devices that are used to manage the flow and pressure of slurries, liquids and gases within a system. They are widely used in several applications. There are various types of valves such as globe valve, pinch valve, gate valve and ball valve among others. Actuator is part of a machine that controls system such as opening or closing of valve. They are of various types such as hydraulic, pneumatic, electric and mechanical. It runs on pressure and has various applications in the industry.

Market Drivers:

The growing demand from industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment and energy & power industry is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancements is propelling the use of smart valves and actuators which is boosting the market growth

The stringent government regulations and compliances is contributing to the growth of the market

The smart city development initiative across the globe is fueling the growth of this market

Increasing demand for predictive maintenance techniques from manufacturing industries is driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating prices of oil and gas will restrict the growth of the market

Volatility of raw material prices is hampering the market growth

The downtime due to repair and maintenance is a restraint for this market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market

By Type

Actuators Electric Actuators Mechanical Actuators Pneumatic Actuators Hydraulic Actuators

Valves Quarter-Turn Valves Ball Valve Butterfly Valve Plug Valve Spherical Valve Multi-Turn Valves Gate Valve Globe Valve Fixed Cone Valve Needle Valve Pinch Valve Control Valves Pneumatic Control Valve Hydraulic Control Valve Electric Control Valve



By Application

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, IMI Precision Engineering has launched electric actuator solution ELION which offers great flexibility and enhanced control as well as it cuts down the cost in industrial automation. Due to its features such as accurate positioning and precision is being preferred by the users globally. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and to enhance its product portfolio in the market

In December 2018, IMI precision Engineering has developed its new technology in Ball Valves which is strictly in accordance with the standards and regulations by which it can be used in road rail vehicles. This new product can offer optimal performance in the temperatures ranging between -40°C to +85 °C. The product has solved the traditional problems. It is durable and preferred solution for the rail operators. This technology development will help the company to increase its revenue generation

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial valves and actuators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of industrial valves and actuators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial valves and actuators market are Siemens, Baker Hughes, Honeywell International Inc., Emersion Electric Co., Bürkert , Pentair plc., Schlumberger Limited., Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, GWC Italia SpA, Eaton, Festo Corporation, Moog Inc., SMC Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Delta Pacific Supplies Inc, PetrolValves, Camtech Mannufacturing FZCO, Valvitalia SpA, ABB, Goodwin PLC, ALFA LAVAL, Velan Inc., and Curtiss-Wright among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industrial Valves and Actuators report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Industrial Valves and Actuators market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Valves and Actuators market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Valves and Actuators market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Valves and Actuators market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

