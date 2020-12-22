Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2026 | EXAIR Corporation, Josef Kränzle GmbH & Co. KG and More

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 540.34 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 779.66 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the various industries regarding the cleanliness and health concerns.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the industrial vacuum cleaner market are Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, LG Electronics, Nilfisk Group, Tennant Company, Comac SpA, Hako GmbH, Diversey Inc., Numatic International Ltd., Delfinvacuums, RUWAC INDUSTRIESAUGER GMBH, RGS Vacuum Solutions, Depureco Industrial Vacuums Srl, Nederman Holding AB, Suiden Co.Ltd., Eureka Forbes, EXAIR Corporation, Josef Kränzle GmbH & Co. KG, Sibilia, American Vacuum Company, Debus GmbH, Ghibli & Wirbel SpA, Pullman-Ermator, Goodway, VAC-U-MAX, CS Unitec Inc., Michael Williams Engineering Ltd, Polivac International Pty Ltd., Quirepace Limited, Tiger-Vac International Inc., and WIeland Lufttechnik.

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Dry, Wet & Dry), Product Type (Upright, Canister, Backpack), Power Source (Electric, Pneumatic), System Type (Portable, Stationary), Application (Heavy Duty, Medium Duty, Explosion Proof), Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Benefits related to hygiene, health concerns with the use of industrial vacuum cleaners are expected to drive the market growth

Maintenance of these machines and competitiveness of products in the market is expected to pose a challenge to the market growth

In July 2017, Quirepace Limited announced the launch of a new class of industrial vacuum cleaners that is devised to clean the medium hazard particles and is designed on the latest industry standards required in construction applications.

Global industrial vacuum cleaner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial vacuum cleaner market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

