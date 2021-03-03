Industrial Tapes Market Forecast 2020-2027 By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis with Top Key Vendors are Dow, 3M, Henkel Adhesives Technologies, Eastman Chemical Company or its subsidiaries

Industrial tapes market will grow at a rate of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising adoption of industrial tape in rapidly growing automotive industry is an essential factor driving the industrial tapes market.

Industrial tapes are extensively used in heavy machineries and in industries such as packaging and masking. These tapes are used due to their high adhesive bonding, and their ability to withstand higher pressure than normal tapes. These tapes are water resistant as well as shock proof, while having superior insulation as compared to the normal tapes.

The major players covered in the industrial tapes market report are Dow, 3M, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Eastman Chemical Company or its subsidiaries., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company., Von Roll Holding AG, tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, Intertape Polymer Group, Muparo AG, PPM Industries SpA., Adhesive Applications, Berry Global Inc., Merck KGaA, Microseal Industries Inc., Essentra Specialty Tapes, FLEXcon Company Inc., Lamart Corp, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP and Necal Corporation. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Industrial Tapes Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, mode of application, tape backing material and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the industrial tapes market is segmented into filament tapes, aluminium tapes, adhesive transfer tapes, duct tapes and others. Others have been further segmented into single-sided and double-sided.

Based on application, the industrial tapes market is segmented into packaging application, specialized application and others. Packaging application has been further segmented into masking/protective application and electrical and electronic application. Others have been further segmented into decorative tapes, splicing tapes, and damping tapes.

Based on mode of application, the industrial tapes market is segmented into pressure sensitive application, solvent based application, hot melt based application and acrylic based application.

Based on tape backing material, the industrial tapes market is segmented into polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride and others.

The industrial tapes market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into manufacturing industry, automotive industry, construction industry, logistics industry, electrical industry and others. Others have been further segmented into aerospace and electronics.

Queries Related to the Industrial Tapes Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Industrial Tapes Market

8 Industrial Tapes Market, By Service

9 Industrial Tapes Market, By Deployment Type

10 Industrial Tapes Market, By Organization Size

11 Industrial Tapes Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Industrial Tapes market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

