Industrial Starch Market Research | Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue and Competitive Situation Analysis – Roquette, Meelunie, Tate & Lyle, Sudzucker Group, Molinos Juan Semino SA, ARGANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland

Industrial starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on industrial starch market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Starch is a type of polymeric carbohydrate which consists of various number of glucose units which is being joined by glycosidic bonds. In industry, starch is converted into sugars by the process of malting and fermented to produce ethanol for the purpose of manufacturing beer, whiskey and biofuel.

The major players covered in the industrial starch report are Roquette, Meelunie, Tate & Lyle, Sudzucker Group, Molinos Juan Semino SA, ARGANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill, Incorporated, Tereos S.A, and Ingredion Incorporated among other domestic players. Market share data is available for South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Industrial Starch Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial starch market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, function and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the industrial starch market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato and others.

Based on the form, the industrial starch market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Based on type, the industrial starch market is segmented into native starch, and starch derivatives & sweeteners. Starch derivatives & sweeteners segment is sub-segmented into modified starch and other derivatives & sweeteners including maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, glucose syrups and hydrolysates.

Based on application, the industrial starch market is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetics, mining & drilling, corrugation & paper making, and others. Food & beverages segment is sub-segmented into confectionery, processed foods, beverages and others. Others segment is sub-segmented into construction & building, adhesive and chemical.

On the basis of function, the industrial starch market is segmented into stabilizing, thickening, film forming agents, gelling agent, texturizing, binding, emulsifying, sizing, moisture retention, and coating.

