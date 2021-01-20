Industrial Starch Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2027

To know the trends and opportunities in this industry, Industrial Starch Market research report is anytime a best solution to go for. This market report presents the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. This market report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time and Industrial Starch business report helps with the same.

The major players covered in the industrial starch market report are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, The Tereos Group, Royal Cosun, Altia Industrial Services, Grain Processing Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, Everest Starch Pvt.Ltd., GreenTech Industries Ltd, GreenTech Industries Ltd, Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Roquette Frères, Sahyadri Starch & Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nova Transfers Pvt. Ltd, Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd, Tantia Agrochemicals Private Limited, SPAC Starch Products Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Industrial Starch market is expected to reach USD 139.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Starch is a homopolysaccharide formed by glucose units and stored as carbohydrates in plants. It is synthesized by parts of the vegetative cells and stored in seeds, tubers and roots. The starch obtained from the roots in its original form is called basic starch; although starch may be physically, chemically processed. Native starch is known as modified starch to alter its properties and increase its performance according to various applications.

Starch and starch derivatives have various functional properties, including concentration, stabilizers, sizing, fat replication, and binding in various food and non-food applications and also multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in diverse range of end-use industries such as paper, construction equipment, cosmetics and cements. In addition, starch derivatives are used as an efficient fermentation product for bulk production of various biotechnology products such as organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins and hormones. Additionally, native starch is useful in a wide range of applications and this creates a numerous opportunities for the market players.

However, the use of resin glue as an alternative for starch in paper and textile industry is expected to hamper the growth of the global industrial starch market.

By Type (Native Starch and Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners, Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Acid Modified Starch and Unmodified Starch)

Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other Sources),

Application (Food & Beverage, Feed and Other Applications),

Form (Dry Form and Liquid),

Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Film Forming Agents, Gelling Agent, Texturizing, Binding, Emulsifying, Sizing, Moisture Retention and Coating)

The countries covered in the global industrial starch market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial starch market because of growing demand for various starch products in the region and increasing urbanization in the region in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Industrial Starch market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Industrial Starch market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

