Industrial Starch Market Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Grain Processing, Roquette Frères, The Tereos Group, Royal Cosun, Altia Industrial Services, Grain Processing, Grain Processing Corporation, Everest Starch

Industrial Starch market is expected to reach USD 139.90 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Starch is a homopolysaccharide formed by glucose units and stored as carbohydrates in plants. It is synthesized by parts of the vegetative cells and stored in seeds, tubers and roots. The starch obtained from the roots in its original form is called basic starch; although starch may be physically, chemically processed. Native starch is known as modified starch to alter its properties and increase its performance according to various applications.

Starch and starch derivatives have various functional properties, including concentration, stabilizers, sizing, fat replication, and binding in various food and non-food applications and also multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in diverse range of end-use industries such as paper, construction equipment, cosmetics and cements. In addition, starch derivatives are used as an efficient fermentation product for bulk production of various biotechnology products such as organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins and hormones. Additionally, native starch is useful in a wide range of applications and this creates a numerous opportunities for the market players.

Global Industrial Starch Market Scope and Market Size

Global industrial starch market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, application and function. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications

Based on the basis of type, the global industrial starch market is segmented into native starch and starch derivatives & sweeteners, cationic starch, ethylated starch, oxidized starch, acid modified starch and unmodified starch.

Based on source, the global industrial starch market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources.

On the basis of application, the global industrial starch market is classified into food & beverage, feed and other applications. The food & beverage segment is further sub segmented into confectionery, processed foods, beverages and others. The other segment is further segmented into mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesive, and chemical.

Based on form, the global industrial starch market is segmented into dry form and liquid.

Based on function, the global industrial starch market is segmented into stabilizing, thickening, film forming agents, gelling agent, texturizing, binding, emulsifying, sizing, moisture retention and coating.

The major players covered in the industrial starch market report are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, The Tereos Group, Royal Cosun, Altia Industrial Services, Grain Processing Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, Everest Starch Pvt.Ltd., GreenTech Industries Ltd, GreenTech Industries Ltd, Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Roquette Frères, Sahyadri Starch & Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nova Transfers Pvt. Ltd, Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd, Tantia Agrochemicals Private Limited, SPAC Starch Products Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Global Industrial Starch Market Segmentation:

By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud-Based),

Organizational Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises),

End-User (Private and Family Foundations, Community Foundations and Fundraising Organizations, Corporate Foundations, Associations, Education Institutions, Government Institutions, Non-Profits and Charities, and Others),

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Industrial Starch Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Industrial Starch market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Industrial Starch Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Industrial Starch

Chapter 4: Presenting Industrial Starch Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2020-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Industrial Starch market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

