Industrial Specialty Coatings Market Outlook 2027: Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Business Trends, Demand by BASF SE, Jotun, PPG Industries

Industrial specialty coatings are a kind of layer that presents performance as per the needs of particular applications. Industrial specialty coatings satisfy the basic definition of a topcoat, primer, and self-priming. Some of the benefits of these specialty coatings are fire or temperature resistance, substrate compatibility, temporary protection, antireflection, sealing, excellent adhesive properties, and enhanced corrosion protection.

The Industrial Specialty Coatings market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in population, leading to an increase in demand for food production coupled with high yield generation as compared to traditional agriculture. Moreover, the rising government initiatives in order to increase greenhouse adoption provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Industrial Specialty Coatings market. However, the high initial cost associated with the installation of a Industrial Specialty Coatings is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Industrial Specialty Coatings market.

Market Players:

Akzo-Nobel N.V

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jotun

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Market Segmentation:

The global industrial specialty coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin, technology, and end-use industry.

On the basis of resin, the industrial specialty coatings market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester, fluoropolymers, and others.

The industrial specialty coatings market on the basis of the technology is classified into solvent-based, water-based, powder coating, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, global industrial specialty coatings market is bifurcated into general industrial, marine protective, automotive, aerospace, packaging, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Industrial Specialty Coatings by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

