Industrial Smart Motors Market Worth $1,809.1 Million by 2025 | by Products, Services & Market Vertical

The mechanical power transmission capabilities enable and provide huge scope for application of electric motors in numerous industrial activities and processes. Thus, these motors play a crucial role in various tasks such as material handling, pumps, compressors, conveyor systems, automation processes, and controllers. Among these, smart motors can be defined as specialized industrial motors that through the integration of sensors, processors, or electronic components offer services such as superior machine control, predictive maintenance, and advanced process control among others. Subsequently, these types of motors find substantial applications in smart manufacturing, motor-driven equipment, processing equipment, material handling & packaging equipment, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-based products among others.

Factors such as rise in demand for motors with superior process control and increase in emphasis on reducing downtime drive the industrial smart motors market. Further, the integration of IIoT services has enabled services such as predictive maintenance, superior machine control, improvement in motor efficiency, and downtime reduction during maintenance are expected to fuel the demand for industrial smart motors in the coming years. In addition, continuous technological advancements influence the efficiency of smart motors that boost their adoption across different end users. This is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players.

Key Market Players

CG Global

Dunkermotoren GmbH

HSD SpA

Nidec Corporation

Reliance Precision Limited

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Somfy Systems, Inc

TECHNOSOFT SA

USAutomation

Industrial Smart Motors Key Market Segments :

By Offering

Products

Services

By End-User

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Others

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

