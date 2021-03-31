Industrial Smart Motors Market Worth $1,809.1 Million by 2025 | by Products, Services & Market Vertical
The global industrial smart motors market size was valued at $1,207.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2018‐2025).
The mechanical power transmission capabilities enable and provide huge scope for application of electric motors in numerous industrial activities and processes. Thus, these motors play a crucial role in various tasks such as material handling, pumps, compressors, conveyor systems, automation processes, and controllers. Among these, smart motors can be defined as specialized industrial motors that through the integration of sensors, processors, or electronic components offer services such as superior machine control, predictive maintenance, and advanced process control among others. Subsequently, these types of motors find substantial applications in smart manufacturing, motor-driven equipment, processing equipment, material handling & packaging equipment, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-based products among others.
Factors such as rise in demand for motors with superior process control and increase in emphasis on reducing downtime drive the industrial smart motors market. Further, the integration of IIoT services has enabled services such as predictive maintenance, superior machine control, improvement in motor efficiency, and downtime reduction during maintenance are expected to fuel the demand for industrial smart motors in the coming years. In addition, continuous technological advancements influence the efficiency of smart motors that boost their adoption across different end users. This is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players.
Key Market Players
- CG Global
- Dunkermotoren GmbH
- HSD SpA
- Nidec Corporation
- Reliance Precision Limited
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Somfy Systems, Inc
- TECHNOSOFT SA
- USAutomation
Industrial Smart Motors Key Market Segments :
By Offering
- Products
- Services
By End-User
- Pumps
- Fans
- Compressors
- Others
By Market Vertical
- Power & Energy
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
