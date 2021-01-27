Industrial Services Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2027
Global industrial services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the expansion of industrial automation and related services. Moreover, the increasing demands for predictive maintenance services and increasing equipment complexity.
Market Definition: Global Industrial Services Market
Industrial Services are the services that companies provide for the industries as needed. This contains installation and commissioning, engineering and consulting services as well as operational improvement and maintenance. These types of services are traded between organizations for further facilitation of final goods or services.
Market Drivers:
- Rise in demand for predictive maintenance services is driving this market
- Rise in increasing equipment complexity is helping in the growth of this market
- The deployment of strategies like service contracts and agreements, product developments and expansions are fueling to market growth
- The impact of fluctuating oil prices has increased the demand for industrial services which is driving this market
Market Restraints:
- Varying compliances across regions is affecting the growth of market
- Less number of skilled personnel hinders the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Industrial Services Market
By Type
- Engineering and Consulting
- Installation and Commissioning
- Operational Improvement and Maintenance
By Application
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Electric Motors and Drives
- Valves and Actuators
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
- Safety Systems
- Burner Management System (BMS)
- Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)
- Fire and Gas Monitoring and Control
- High-integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)
- Turbomachinery Control (TMC)
By Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Automotive
- Pharmaceuticals
- Metals & Mining
- Food & Beverages
- Energy & Power
- Aerospace & Defence
- Others (Pulp & Paper, Marine, Telecom, and Transportation )
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In July 2019, £2 million was invested in HAKI Universal scaffolding by Enigma Industrial Services for large-scale projects across the UK. Asset management director, Alan Scott predicted the growth of his company and promising commitment to their clients.
- In July 2019, ASRC Industrial Services (AIS) announced the acquisition of Environmental Quality Management (EQM). AIS is a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the United States. This acquisition enhances its capabilities and increases the presence in key market.
Competitive Analysis
Global industrial services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial services market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Metso Corporation, Siemens, John Wood Group PLC, Honeywell International Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Samson AG, Schneider Electric, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc, SKF, Dynamysk Automation Ltd., Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc., Yaskawa America, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ICONICS, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.
The Industrial Services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Industrial Services market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Industrial Services market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Industrial Services market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Industrial Services. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
