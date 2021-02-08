Industrial Services Market Size, Global Status and Growth Opportunities 2021-2025

The Market Research on the “Industrial Services Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Industrial Services market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Industrial Services investments from 2021 till 2025.

The global Industrial Services Market is expected to be valued at USD 33.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 44.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2025.

The prominent players in the Global Industrial Services Market :

Schneider Electric, ABB, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, Metso Corporation, Siemens Ag, Honeywell International Inc, and Others.

Key Highlights: –

In October 2020, Schneider Electric and Semiotic Labs partnered together to expand EcoStruxure Asset Advisor digital service to include condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance of rotating equipment

In December 2019, ABB has signed a new frame agreement to deliver safety and automation systems across Equinor’s installed base and greenfield projects worldwide, helping minimize cost, schedule, and risk.

Based on Types, Industrial Services Market is segmented into:

Engineering & Consulting

Installation & Commissioning

Operational Improvement & Maintenance

Based on Application, Industrial Services Market is segmented into:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Electric Motors & Drives

Valves & Actuators

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Manufacturing Execution System

Safety Systems

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Industrial Services Market these regions, from 2021 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type

Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled

Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Industry Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

