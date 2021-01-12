Industrial Services Market 2020-2027 Impact of Covid-19 with Focusing Key Players: GENERAL ELECTRIC, Metso, Siemens, John Wood Group PLC, Honeywell International

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Services Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the expansion of industrial automation and related services. Moreover, the increasing demands for predictive maintenance services and increasing equipment complexity.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Services Market

Industrial Services are the services that companies provide for the industries as needed. This contains installation and commissioning, engineering and consulting services as well as operational improvement and maintenance. These types of services are traded between organizations for further facilitation of final goods or services.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for predictive maintenance services is driving this market

Rise in increasing equipment complexity is helping in the growth of this market

The deployment of strategies like service contracts and agreements, product developments and expansions are fueling to market growth

The impact of fluctuating oil prices has increased the demand for industrial services which is driving this market

Market Restraints:

Varying compliances across regions is affecting the growth of market

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Services Market

By Type

Engineering and Consulting

Installation and Commissioning

Operational Improvement and Maintenance

By Application

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Electric Motors and Drives

Valves and Actuators

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Systems Burner Management System (BMS) Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) Fire and Gas Monitoring and Control High-integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Turbomachinery Control (TMC)



By Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defence

Others (Pulp & Paper, Marine, Telecom, and Transportation )

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, £2 million was invested in HAKI Universal scaffolding by Enigma Industrial Services for large-scale projects across the UK. Asset management director, Alan Scott predicted the growth of his company and promising commitment to their clients.

In July 2019, ASRC Industrial Services (AIS) announced the acquisition of Environmental Quality Management (EQM). AIS is a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the United States. This acquisition enhances its capabilities and increases the presence in key market.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial services market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, Metso Corporation, Siemens, John Wood Group PLC, Honeywell International Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Samson AG, Schneider Electric, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc, SKF, Dynamysk Automation Ltd., Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc., Yaskawa America, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ICONICS, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

The Industrial Services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Industrial Services market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Industrial Services market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Industrial Services market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Industrial Services. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Industrial Services market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Industrial Services market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Industrial Services market by offline distribution channel

Global Industrial Services market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Industrial Services market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Industrial Services market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Industrial Services market in Americas

Licensed Industrial Services market in EMEA

Licensed Industrial Services market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

