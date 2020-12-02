It is monitored by the governmental bodies through various laws and policies. Factually, millions of occupational or industrial accident, which result in high loss of production time making it important to invest in industrial safety. Also, much of the production time is lost by those actually injured due to temporary and permanent disablement and in helping those who actually get injured. Thus, making it necessary to follow the industrial safety laws to achieve efficiency in production. Various system such as emergency shutdown system, fire and gas monitoring, and pressure protection among others are used in multiple industrial verticals such as oil & gas, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and metals & mining.

The various components are used for industrial safety application such as safety sensors, relays, switches, safety valves among which safety relays has the maximum share of the industrial safety market. The strict governmental policies and laws for industrial safety certifications make countries of North America and Europe share the major part of its market. Further, the growth of economies round the globe has provided common platforms for companies, resulting in rise in competition, which allows them to invest in this sector to achieve proficiency in production. Thus, influencing the growth of the global industrial safety market.

The factors including mandate of safety regulations, demand for safety in oil & gas industry, and industrial revolution 4.0 drive the market growth. Mandatory industrial safety laws compelled many industries to install safety systems for employee safety and asset safety using safety sensors and relays. The growth in oil & gas industry require much safety system due to hazardous environment. Therefore, this industry shares the major part of the industrial safety market. The developing technologies like Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence and their pacing incorporation with the system is expected to foster the industrial safety market growth. However, the high investment in automation and maintenance of equipment in hazardous environment restrains the industrial safety market growth. The increase in construction of smart cities in the growing economies round the globe has wide future opportunity for the industrial safety market.

The industrial safety market share is segmented by component, product, industry, and region. Based on component, it is classified into safety sensors, programmable safety sensors, safety controllers/module/relays, safety switches, emergency stop devices, and safety valves. Based on product, it is classified into emergency shutdown systems, fire & gas monitoring system, high integrity pressure protection system, burner management system, and turbo machinery control. Based on industry, it is categorized into oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power generation, metal & mining, and water & wastewater. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players covered in the industrial safety industry include Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, GENERAL ELECTRIC, HIMA, OMRON Corporation, and Siemens.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Safety Sensors

Programmable Safety Systems

Safety Controllers/Module/Relays

Safety Switches

Emergency Stop Devices

Safety Valves

BY PRODUCT

Emergency Shutdown Systems

Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems

High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

Burner Management Systems

Turbomachinery ControL

