Industrial Rubber Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by JSR, LG Chem, Sinopec

Market Introduction

Industrial rubber is a special grade of rubber suited for various end-use industries. They are used to provide sealing and insulation in a wide range of applications. Industrial rubbers are commercially available in large sheets and rolls, which can be conveniently cut in desired shapes and sizes. Industrial rubbers are used to manufacture several industrial goods, which include rubber belts, cables, bearings, valves, expansion joints, seals, gaskets, anti-vibration mountings, dampeners, and linings.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Industrial Rubber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Industrial Rubber market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Industrial Rubber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial Rubber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Industrial Rubber Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

The structure of the Industrial Rubber Market report can be categorized into following sections:

The global industrial rubber market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and application.

On the basis of type, the industrial rubber market is segmented into, natural rubber and synthetic rubber.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, mechanical rubber good, rubber hose, rubber belt, rubber roofing, and others.

Based on application, the global industrial rubber market is segmented into, automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire & cable, electrical & electronics, bitumen modification, coating, sealant & adhesive, medical & healthcare, and others.

Company Overview:

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Industrial Rubber Market Research include:

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sinopec

TSRC Corporation

Versalis S.p.A.

ZEON Corporation

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industrial Rubber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Industrial Rubber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

