Industrial Robots Market: Know about Impact of COVID-19 by Top Companies like ABB, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Global industrial robots market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increase in investments for automation in industries and surge in labor charges worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Robots Market

An industrial robot is a robot system used in assembly line and for manufacturing. Industrial robots play a crucial role in industry automation. Industrial robots are programmable and automated. Robots are employed because of their ability to perform repetitive tasks with accuracy. They help in enhancing productivity and decrease operational costs for manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for industrial robotics from SEMs is driving this market

The increase in investments for innovations and automation in industries is expected to drive the market

Surging demand for automation activities and reduction in custom duties in the industry is expected to drive the market

Demand for minimizing defect, waste and downtime are the factors for growth in this market

Market Restraints:

The high manufacturing cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth

High investment required for the initial setup is a restraint for this market

Segmentation: Global Industrial Robots Market

By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Parallel Robots Cartesian Robots Others

Collaborative Robots

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Metals and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

By Technology

Motion Control and Drives Systems

Robotics Systems

Integrated Manufacturing Systems

Machine Vision Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Programmable Logic Control System

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In November 2017, Kawasaki collaborated with ABB for robot automation cooperation. This can be the world’s 1st collaboration targeted on cobots and creation of trade approaches to safety, communication, and programming. This means more variability and more human intervention. This collaboration will bring advancement in technology and expand their product portfolio

In April 2017, IBM partners with ABB for industrial artificial intelligence that will merge IBM Watson’s power with ABB Ability, ABB’s extensive digital offering to unlock new value for customers in utilities, industry, transportation and infrastructure. This partnership will unlock new achievement for both the companies and bring new technological advancement

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial robots market are ABB, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., DENSO CORPORATION., Comau SpA VAT, DAIHEN Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots, CMA ROBOTICS SPA ITALY, Artech Automation AS, Panasonic Corporation.

The Industrial Robots market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Industrial Robots market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Industrial Robots market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Industrial Robots market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Industrial Robots. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Industrial Robots market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Industrial Robots market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Industrial Robots market by offline distribution channel

Global Industrial Robots market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Industrial Robots market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Industrial Robots market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Industrial Robots market in Americas

Licensed Industrial Robots market in EMEA

Licensed Industrial Robots market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

