Industrial Robots Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook to 2025

Global Industrial Robots Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Product (Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Cartesian, Others), End-Users, Model Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Industrial Robots Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Global Industrial Robots Market was valued at approximately USD 17 billion in the year 2019. The global robotics market is experiencing a strong upswing in demand since many years, owing to rapid industrialization. The demand for industrial robots has been accelerating owing to the ongoing trend towards automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots. At automotive OEMs, industrial robots are welding and painting cars. Within warehouses, they are putting stock on shelves, picking out items for orders, transporting goods from docks to shipping areas, and packaging them for transport. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Moreover, industrial robots offer several benefits, including cost reduction, increased rate of operation, size reduction, and improving quality, along with improved manufacturing efficiency and flexibility. Rising awareness regarding the benefits they offer is anticipated to affect the market positively.

Industrial robots find their greatest use in the automotive industry, where robots on assembly lines build cars, and the electrical/electronics industry, which uses robots to put chips on circuit boards. With the automotive and electronics sectors expected to remain leaders in automation, they will account for most industry-specific demand for end-effectors.

Asia Pacific region holds the major Industrial Robots market share of around 66.40% in 2019. The rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific could lead to a steady revenue generation opportunity for the industrial robotics industry in the coming years.

Key Target Audience

Industrial Robots Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

