Industrial Robots for Automotive Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) including robotics will be one of the key technologies to support the major growth of global economy. Automotive industry has been the largest consumer of industrial robots for years. Both unit shipment and sales revenue of industrial robots in automotive manufacturing are forecast to grow at two-digit CAGRs throughout 2016-2022.

Industrial Robots for Automotive Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. With a review of market environments and automotive industry trend in the world, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, the major industrial players/vendors, end-users, product types, application fields, geographical landscape, and market forces. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

Worldwide industrial robot markets for automotive industry by end-users compose of industrial robotics solutions in Vehicle Manufacturing, Component Manufacturing, and others. Vehicle Manufacturing has been so far attracting the majority of new installations while applications in Component Manufacturing and others are enjoying higher growth rates.

By application, the market is segmented into Material Handling, Spot Welding, Arc Welding, Coating & Dispensing, Assembling, and others. Material Handling, Spot Welding, Arc Welding account for the majority of the industrial robots in global automotive industry.

By product type, the market is divided into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, polar robots, delta robots, parallel robots, etc.). Articulated robotics segment gains most of the shares in automotive manufacturing and are replacing other types of industrial robots.

Geographic sub-markets include regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for industrial robots market for automotive industry in important economics such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. Asia-Pacific region remains the largest regional market in global industrial robots for automotive manufacture in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by European market and North America region. APAC also holds the strongest growth potential for the future market with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the driving engines for the growth.

The market data and forecast trends are highlighted by 4 tables and 73 figures. Current competitive scenario about major vendors are included. The global leading vendors of industrial robots for automotive industry are studied and profiled.

This comprehensive report from GMD provides valuable information and the tools needed to successfully derive critical business decisions with a thorough understanding of the marketâ€™s emerging trends. The report will save clients a lot of research time on a global market and offer significant assistances in identifying and expanding business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corp.

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Adept Technology Inc.

Denso Wave

Epson Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015â€“2016

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

2.3 Outlook of the Global Automotive Industry

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user

4.1 Industrial Robots Market in Automotive Industry by End-user

4.2 Vehicle Manufacturing

4.3 Component Manufacturing

4.4 Other End-users

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Automotive Industry by Application

5.2 Material Handling

5.3 Spot Welding

5.4 Arc Welding

5.5 Coating & Dispensing

5.6 Assembly

5.7 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Automotive Industry by Robot Type

6.2 Articulated Robots

6.3 Cartesian Robots

6.4 SCARA Robots

6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2015-2022

7.2 North America Market 2014-2022

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S. Market

7.2.3 Canadian Market

7.3 European Market 2014-2022

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2022

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan Market

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 Latin America Market 2014-2022

7.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2022

7.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2014

8 Manufacturing Landscape

8.1 Overview of Global Manufacture

8.2 Company Profiles

