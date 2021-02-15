Industrial Robotics Market Share to Exceed USD 119 Billion by 2030

Product Overview

An industrial robot is a robot device that is employed in manufacturing. Industrial robots are designed, programmed such as it is free to function on three axes or more. Standard robotic applications involve welding, painting, assembly, disassembly, pick-and-place for integrated circuits, labeling and packaging, stacking pallets, material inspection, and testing. All performed with strong endurance, speed, and precision. They can aid in handling materials. Typically industrial robots come in the form of a manipulator’s arm fitted with an end-effector and different sensors. Most commercial industrial robots have very minimal sensory abilities, and activity sequences are set but reprogrammable. For such robots, several specific programming languages are adapted or even created. The focus of current research and development is on activities such as automatic assembly, automatic scheduling, visual guidance, and recovery of errors.

Market highlights

The covid-19 effect on the size of industrial robotics market is projected to rise from USD 45 billion in 2020 to USD 119 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The 2025 forecast is expected to be down by about 3 percent relative to the pre-COVID-19 prediction. The dearth of qualified labor and government and public-private partnerships offering proposals to reduce the adverse effects of COVID-19 are the main driving forces for the industry. While the COVID-19 pandemic hurts market growth until Quarter 2 and Quarter 3 of 2020, the market is anticipated to rise from 2021 onwards as players on the industrial robotics sector is expected to be able to clear their backlogs until then and begin with new orders. For example, KUKA’s business division Robotics (Germany) had order backlogs totaled US $ 309 million (EUR 276 million) for the year 2019.

Industrial Robotics Market: Segments

Articulated robots retain greater market share in the forecast period, post-COVID-19.

In comparison with other types of industrial robots, articulated robots are in use in a greater range of industries. As their manufacturing processes are highly automated, the automotive sector contributes to the biggest share of articulated robots. Though most companies are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, during the forecast period, articulated robots are still projected to maintain the largest proportion of the industrial robotics market. Certain robots, such as SCARA and parallel robots, are more complex and specialized than articulated robots and are not as flexible in terms of payload and scope.

While COVID-19 has negatively affected the automotive industry globally, it is still anticipated to utilize the conventional industrial robotics market and have the largest share in demand

The automobile industry has continued to use industrial robots in its production line since the 1960s. The industry has seen the largest use for robots in the production and assembly of components such as engines, frames, axles, and brakes. The automotive sector is one of the main industrial robot users; but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market demand is projected to be seriously impacted. The pandemic has impeded production and reduced market demand considerably. As a result, car manufacturers are likely to cut back on their automation investments, impacting the industrial robot market.

Given that other sectors are also impacted by the pandemic, the automotive industry’s industrial robot sector is still projected to hold the largest share, following a downturn in 2020.

Industrial Robotics Market: Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising demand for collaborative robots

Collaborative robots allow human beings and robots to work efficiently together in open or uncaged conditions. By utilizing collaborative robots, it is possible to involve a human operator and robot in the same system together. Technical specifications ISO 10218 and ISO / TS 15066 describe the requirements for the design of collaborative robots. Collaborative robots are built to ensure protection so that there is no chance of injury and disruption. The absence of cages decreases the space necessary to deploy the robots. Collaborative robots have become more accessible to inexperienced users and are easily manageable.

Restraint

High deployment costs particularly for small and medium-sized companies

A robot automation program can be daunting, especially for businesses with no previous experience. High capital costs are needed not only for robot purchasing but also for installation, programming, and upkeep. A custom implementation may be required in some cases which further pushes up the total cost. Companies cannot always have the capacity and infrastructure required to deploy the robots. As small and medium-sized enterprises typically engage in low volume production, return on investment (ROI) may pose a problem. The presence of companies engaged in seasonal or inconsistent production schedules further raises the problem. Rapidly evolving customer tastes would require regular reprogramming of robots, as goods need to be revised on an average annually. It results in cost overruns, as product lines and market demand alter dramatically over time and many machines became redundant or obsolete. Over-automation can be troublesome, too.

Industrial Robotics Market: Key Players

Mavenir (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

YASKAWA (Japan)

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

DENSO (Japan)

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan)

EPSON (Japan)

Dürr (Germany)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Omron Adept (US)

b+m Surface Systems (Germany)

Stäubli (Switzerland)

Comau (Italy)

Yamaha (Japan)

Franka Emika (Germany)

CMA Robotics (Italy)

Rethink Robotics (Germany)

Techman Robots (Taiwan)

Precise Automation (US)

Season (China)

Other Prominent Players

Opportunity

Rising automation within the electronics sector

The automotive industry has been the largest buyer of robots for producing activities for several years. The influence is rapidly shifting. As per the estimates, the development of the electronics industrial robotics sector is now higher than that of the automotive industry. Despite the rising of narrow profit margins, for now, robot automation is anticipated to become a profitable idea for the electronics industry in the coming years. Within this sector, customization is becoming a standard.

COVID 19 Impact on Industrial Robotics Market

Due to the advent of COVID 19, the Demand for the robotics market is expected to collapse in 2020. The relatively large initial costs and the utilization by many end-use sectors of restored industrial robots are anticipated to hinder market growth in the starting years of the forecast period. Indeed the industry is expected to recover from the pandemic by Q2 / Q3 2022. With the rising labor costs and discomforts for small and local people to move to various parts, the demand of the market is expected to expand then with the start in production. As high costs for hiring and educating employees are there, thus this replaces the company’s labor costs. Many end-user companies favor the industrial robot system over labor, which is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast era. Development of industrial robots in the forecast period through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the IoT is expected to create more room for investment. Lockdown compliance in various parts of the world has created a disturbance among economies, their manufacturing units, dispersing the laborer. This is anticipated to lead to higher adoption of industrial robotics shortly.

Market participants are using many business strategies during this emergency phase to sustain their company. To assist companies to thrive in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, government agencies are introducing major schemes to encourage manufacturing sectors. The rising demand for industrial robots is expected to drive the market and boost the product over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Also, the increased productivity of the assembly lines is anticipated to enhance demand over the forecast period.

Industrial Robotics Market: Regions

Industrial Robotics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Though APAC held the biggest market share in 2019, negative growth is anticipated in 2020. 2018 saw a decline in industrial robot sales in countries such as China due to declining demand from the automotive sector and the impact of the US-China war on trade. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a much greater impact on the industry in 2020. Although in 2018 and 2019 industrial robots had entered and sold in developing APAC nations such as India and Taiwan. With the growing demand for electronic goods around the world, the electrical and electronics industries are becoming a significant driver for industrial robots in APAC. Components such as computer chips, batteries, and small, sensitive displays need to be treated with high speed and high accuracy. In the industrial robotics industry, APAC also houses a large number of international giants.

Over the years, the development of industrial robots in Europe remained steady. Industrial robots are not only important for big businesses in Europe but also for smaller businesses. Germany continues as Europe’s biggest industrial robot market. Government programs and IoT and AI adoption are projected to improve robot sales in the post-COVID 19 years ahead. Nevertheless, because North American and European countries are equally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, APAC is still projected to hold the greatest market share over the forecast period.

The Industrial Robotics Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

