Industrial Robotics Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials during 2021 – 2027 | Comau S.P.A., Epson Robot, Fanuc Corporation

MarketDigits forecasts the Industrial Robotics Market size (including the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 75.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

In today’s economical market place, businesses take a lot of efforts to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The Industrial Robotics report has been worked out with the accurate use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods. A talented team works strictly with their potential capabilities to produce this finest Industrial Robotics Market research report. The Industrial Robotics Market report considers new product development from beginning to launch by performing detailed market study. Getting thoughtful about competitive landscape is another significant aspect of this market report.

Some of the key players in the study are Comau S.P.A., Epson Robot, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Industrial Robotics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Industrial Robotics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Industrial Robotics Market By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical and Others), Industry (Automotive Industry, Chemical, Food & beverage, Heavy Engineering, Metal and Mining, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Industrial Robotics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Wearable Industrial Robotics Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Technological advancements and decreasing costs are making industrial robots more affordable to SMEs and are enabling seamless integration and programming. Shortage of labor and increasing manufacturing requirements is driving the need and acceptance for automation. Rising penetration of collaborative robots in various industries is another factor driving the market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the market size based on type, payload, application, industry, and region.

Traditional industrial robots to hold a larger market share in 2019

Traditional industrial robots or manufacturing robots such as articulated robots, delta robots, and Cartesian robots have been in the market for more than 50 years. In comparison, collaborative robots have only started to gain market share during the last decade. The automotive, electronics, and metal industries account for the major clients for the deployment of traditional industrial robots due to their high volume of production. As long as these industries continue to thrive, traditional industrial robots will hold a majority share of the market. Collaborative robots, simply do not have the speed, accuracy, reach, and payload capacity when compared to traditional industrial robots and, therefore, are not the optimal choice in many cases.

Industrial robotics market for processing application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

As less number of workers are inclined to perform hazardous jobs in processing such as grinding and milling, manufacturers are looking into automation. With advances in software, force/torque sensors, and end-effectors, manufacturers are heavily automating these tasks using robots. Repetitive and strenuous tasks such as surface polishing can be automated for consistent results. Advances in features such as wear and tear compensation of tools are enabling easier programming and deployment of robots for such tasks. Automation in processing applications will significantly minimize the exposure to harmful particulates such as metal dust to factory workers.

Industrial robotics market in APAC is expected to maintain the highest share during 2019–2024

Although APAC held the largest share in 2018, it lost its share to other regions compared to the previous year. A decrease in sales of industrial robots in countries like China due to the falling demand from the automotive sector and the effects of the US-China trade war is mainly responsible for the slowdown. As a result, major industrial robot manufacturers posted a lower than expected growth and revenue for the year ending 2018. However, APAC remains a significant market for industrial robots and is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Industrial Robotics Market : Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing demand for collaborative robots across all industry segments

Collaborative robots enable humans and robots to work together effectively in open or uncaged environments. By using collaborative robots, a human operator and robot can be engaged together in the same process or the operator can simultaneously handle other tasks that might better be solved by a person. The ISO 10218 and ISO/TS 15066 technical specifications define the standards for the design of collaborative robots. Collaborative robots are designed with safety in mind so that there is no risk of injuries and damages. The absence of cages reduces the space required for deploying robots. Collaborative robots are becoming more affordable and easier to program for novice users. For instance, Universal Robots (Denmark) provides the UR+ platform to enable users to program the robot and use various robot end effectors, vision systems, and add-on software from other manufacturers, including Robotiq (Canada), Schunk (Germany), PIAB (Germany), OnRobot (Denmark), Cognex (US), and Energid (US). The peripherals and software offered by these companies are UR+ certified to minimize compatibility issues with robots manufactured by Universal Robots (Denmark).

Restraint: High cost of deployment, especially for SMEs

A robot automation project can be challenging, especially for companies with no prior experience. High capital expenditure is required, not only for the purchase of the robot, but also for integration, programming, and maintenance. In some cases, a custom integration may be required, which can further drive up the overall cost. Companies may not always have the necessary space and infrastructure for deployment of robots. As SMEs are generally engaged in low-volume production, return on investment (ROI) can be a challenge. The existence of companies involved in seasonal or inconstant production schedules further exemplifies the issue. Fast-changing consumer preferences will require frequent reprogramming of robots as products have to be updated yearly on an average. Over-automation can also be problematic. For instance, the US automotive industry initially employed a higher degree of automation compared to Japanese counterparts. This led to cost overruns, as product lines and consumer demand quickly changed over time and many robots became unnecessary or obsolete.

Opportunity: Increasing automation in the electronics industry

For many years, the automotive sector has been the primary driver of robot sales for manufacturing activities. This dominance is shifting rapidly. As per our findings, the growth of the industrial robotics market for the electronics industry is now higher than for the automotive industry. In a few years, robot automation is expected to become a profitable proposition for the electronics industry with increasingly tight profit margins. Customizability is becoming a norm in this industry. The automotive industry has long made provisions in its automation process to build cars to individual requirements and preferences. However, the same has not been the case for the electronics industry, which has traditionally engaged in high volume and mass production of smartphones, laptops, PC peripherals, and printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Challenge: Interoperability and integration issues with industrial robots

Interoperability is an important function in any factory or manufacturing unit. There must exist a modular framework for both hardware and software to connect and coordinate various automation systems. The focus here is on the software side, which is used for programming, diagnosing, and monitoring. It is not uncommon for industries to use robot arms from different manufacturers. Companies may also need to reprogram robots due to a change in production and demand or to accommodate different parts such as vision systems and end effectors. It is the responsibility of the integrator, rather than the manufacturer or end user, to decide on the implementation and set up or programming of the robot. Interoperability issues present a big challenge, especially to SMEs, due to their unique requirements and lack of personnel to set up a complex automation setup.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the Industrial Robotics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-segments:

Industrial Robotics Market, By Type

Traditional Industrial Robots (Articulated, SCARA, Parallel/Delta, Cartesian/Linear/Gantry, Cylindrical, Spherical, and Swing-arm robots)

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload

Up to 16.00 Kg

16.01–60.00 Kg

60.01–225.00 Kg

More Than 225.00 Kg

Industrial Robotics Market, By Application

Handling (Pick and Place, Material Handling, Packaging and Palletizing, Machine Tending, and Clean Room Applications)

Assembling & Disassembling (Screw Driving and Nut Fastening)

Welding & Soldering (Laser Welding, Arc Welding, Gas Welding, Spot Welding, and Soldering)

Dispensing (Gluing, Painting, and Food & Beverages)

Processing (Grinding and Polishing; Milling; and Cutting)

Others (Inspection & Testing and Die-casting & Molding)

Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Plastics, Rubber, & Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering & Optics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others (Oil & gas; paper & printing; foundry & forging; ceramics & stone; construction; and wood)

Industrial Robotics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

RoW

Major Components of Industrial Robots (Qualitative)

Robotic Arm

End Effector or End of Arm Tool (EOAT) Welding Guns Grippers Mechanical Hydraulic Pneumatic Vacuum Electrical Magnetic Vacuum Cups Clamps Tool Changers Others Drive Hydraulic Pneumatic Electric Controllers Sensors Power Supply Motors Others



Industrial Robotics Market : Key Market Players

ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), DENSO (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), EPSON (Japan), Dürr (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Omron Adept (US), b+m Surface Systems (Germany), Stäubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Yamaha (Japan), IGM (Austria), ST Robotics (US), Franka Emika (Germany), CMA Robotics (Italy), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Rethink Robotics (Germany), Techman Robots (Taiwan), Precise Automation (US), Siasun (China), Carbon Robotics (US), Dahl Automation GmbH (Germany), Empire Robotics (US), Gimatic Srl (Italy), Hanwha Precision Machinery (South Korea), HumaRobotics (France), iCobots (Israel), Industrial Vision Systems (UK), J. Schmalz GmbH (Germany), Life Robotics (Japan), and micropsi industries GmbH (Germany).

YASKAWA (Japan) is one of the key players in the industrial robotics market . YASKAWA is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance, and engineering of mechatronics products. It operates in four primary business segments that include Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Other. The Robotics segment is responsible for supplying articulated robots for various applications that include welding, assembly, palletizing, machining, deburring, and painting. The company offers both traditional as well as collaborative industrial robots, which includes articulated and parallel robots. The payload capacity of robots offered range anywhere from 0.5 Kg to 900 Kg. These line-up of robots are offered under the MOTOMAN brand. YASKAWA has established a business operation in 30 countries and has production facilities in 12 countries around the world. The company has subsidiaries at major countries across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. Some of the major subsidiaries of YASKAWA are YASKAWA Electric (China) Co., Ltd. (China), YASKAWA Europe GmbH (Germany), YASKAWA America, Inc. (US), and YASKAWA Electric India Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Industrial Robotics Market : Recent Developments

In October 2019, ABB (Switzerland) announced a USD 150 million investment in Shanghai, China to build an advanced robotics factory for the manufacture of robots. The factory is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

In September 2018, YASKAWA (Japan) launched the heavy-duty MH900 6-axis articulated robot with a 900 Kg payload capacity with large horizontal and vertical reach, suited for heavy material handling applications. The company also added 10 new robots to the GP series and newly introduced AR series robots for high-speed welding.

In July 2018, Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) announced the collaboration between its subsidiaries in China with the Instrumentation Technology and Economy Institute (China) to support the Made in China 2025 program.

In May 2018, Universal Robots A/S extended its distribution partner network in Malaysia by partnering with Bizit Systems, Multitrade Asiapac, Servo Dynamics, and T. E. M. Engineering.

In July 2017, Rethink Robotics expanded the reach of its co-bots by signing deals with 9 distribution partners across North America and Europe.

Critical questions the report answers:

As new companies enter the market, especially for collaborative robots, who will account for a larger market share in its category?

How will the market value and growth of industrial robots change when the process of peripherals, software, and system engineering are taken into account?

How will disruptive technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G change the industrial robotics landscape in the future?

In 2018, APAC experienced a slowdown in growth due to a decline of shipment in China. Will other countries in APAC now drive the growth in the region or Europe will outpace APAC in growth?

What are the key market dynamics influencing market growth? How will it play into the strength and weaknesses of the company operating in the marketspace?

Customization Options:

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix that gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5).

