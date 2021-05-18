Industrial Robotics Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Comau S.P.A., Epson Robot, Fanuc Corporation

MarketDigits forecasts the industrial robotics market size (including the prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) to grow from USD 48.7 billion in 2020 to USD 75.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. Our new exclusive research on Industrial Robotics Market published by MarketDigits Market Research exhibits the important aspects that are estimated to shape the growth of the global Industrial Robotics market over the forecast period in the Industrial Robotics market for the next years. Industrial Robotics market research report provides market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. The report conveys pin point investigation of key market segments, market share, specific geographical regions, key market players, and trends in vital industries. It illustrates the potential opportunities and challenges of the market in each region. The research report highlights the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. It also analyzes the market majors to evaluate the degree of competition in the industry vertical. Moreover, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of world. Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/industrial-robotics-market/sample The report demonstrates an exclusive investigation of the economic trends and major industrial parameters. It tracks key market drivers and challenges along with the top players. The report then explains strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and predicted growth. The research delivers a precise and detailed explanation of key components and their market expansion scope. The key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market as mentioned in the report. It features historical and futuristic data related to the industry for the 2021 to 2027 time-period. Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Industrial Robotics Market By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical and Others), Industry (Automotive Industry, Chemical, Food & beverage, Heavy Engineering, Metal and Mining, Semiconductor and Electronics, and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study. To Avail deep insights of Industrial Robotics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future. Unlock new opportunities in Wearable Industrial Robotics Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights. Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/industrial-robotics-market/toc Industrial Robotics Market – Key Research Findings The global industrial robotics market size in 2018 was ~US$ 17 Bn. The industrial robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Increasing demand for articulated robots for applications such as assembly, welding, and packaging has been recently driving the sales of industrial robots. East Asia is likely to account for half of the revenue shares in the industrial robotics industry by the end of 2029. East Asia, attributing to the rising automotive production will continue to be a prominent regional market for industrial robotic manufacturers. The automotive industry is expected to remain prominent end-use industry to invest in, for industrial robotics market players. The automotive industry has witnessed significant growth over the recent past.

Noteworthy application potential of industrial robotics has been identified in handling operations, welding, and assembly/disassembly.

Increasing Labor Costs Creating Demand for Industry Automation and Industrial Robots

The cost of labor is rising at a significant rate even in traditional LCC (Low Cost Carrier) countries such as, India and China. Owing to the increasing labor cost around the world, the payback for industrial robots and industry automation is gaining more traction in the market.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, South Korea, Japan, etc., are also among the top 5 in the industrial robotics market owing to the significantly high labor costs for skilled personnel in the industry. The consistently increasing labor costs and decreasing prices of industrial robots are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increasing Product Innovations in the Industrial Robotics Market

In an intense competitive environment, manufacturers are focusing on distinguished product offerings to stand out from other manufacturers. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development activities to develop robots for new application areas in several industries. They are also focusing on continuously developing new products for gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

For instance, in April 2018, FANUC launched new robots with AI Bin Picking FIELD application, which is used to identify suitable picking order with a greater success rate.

In April 2018, Kuka launched new KMR iiwa mobile robot for electronics and automotive industry.

In September 2018, ABB launched a new ceiling mounted SCARA robot with improved flexibility.

Market Research Methodology – Perfected through Years of Diligence A key factor for our unrivaled market research accuracy is our expert- and data-driven research methodologies. We combine an eclectic mix of experience, analytics, machine learning, and data science to develop research methodologies that result in a multi-dimensional, yet realistic analysis of a market.

Decreasing Prices of Industrial Robots

The industrial robotics market is growing at a significant rate globally. Owing to the significant demand and growing competition in the market, the cost of industrial robots is decreasing at a steady pace (~50% drop in average robotics cost since 1990). Manufacturers are focusing on decreeing the cost of production by increasing the production in low-cost regions.

By doing so, manufacturers are offering industrial robots at the lowest possible price to increase their sales in the market. Moreover, due to the decrease in prices, tier 2 and tier 3 industry manufactures are also inclined towards the automation and installation of industrial robotics in their industries.

Industrial Robotics Market Structure Analysis

The global industrial robotics market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on the development of solid distribution partnerships and joint ventures, targeting a firmer global footprint.

The industrial robotics market has been relatively moderate in size, which remains a key factor for its dynamic competitive nature.

Prominent manufacturers of industrial robotics are currently prioritizing R&D and new product launches in North America, Europe, and East Asia.

Portfolio extension is also identified to remain one of the key developmental strategies adopted by manufacturers of industrial robotics.

For a stronger foothold in target markets, industrial robotic manufacturers will continue to rely on inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions.

Deeper understanding of the market trends and preferential shifts of end-use segments across various regions are likely to create a bottleneck for prominent players, looking forward to untapped opportunities in the industrial robotics market.

Towards the ‘Maturing’ Future of Manufacturing

The surging requirement of producing maximum units within limited timeframe is influencing manufacturers to bank on industrial robots such as, collaborative robots or cobots. Industrial robots exhibit the caliber to operate with mature manufacturing arrangements and operators, dismissing the need for further structural or infrastructural expenses. Industrial runners are incorporating industrial robots amongst the technicians and facilities owing to their small manufacturing footprint, eliminating the need for a separate chamber.

Automakers are implementing laser cutting operation and laser welding application at the plants with the assistance of industrial robots, on grounds of better positioning accuracy and higher speed. Robotic lasers adjust the beam focal length and working angle, resulting in faster laser welding at two laser stitches per second. Further, with the integration of sensor technology into industrial robots, industrial workers can detect moisture, or gas leakages in electric drive systems.

However, the number of skilled workforce is not able to equate the rising adoption of industrial robotics in automation bracket. Industry owners leveraging industrial robotics are observing concerns regarding personnel safety. Some robots, including fenced robots, can be dangerous if handled improperly due to human error, control error, unauthorized access, and mechanical failure.

Presence of skilled and educated labor can mitigate these mishaps. Furthermore, the integrators are performing risk evaluation sessions during the initial stage of design and distributing as a document throughout the product life.

Space-Age Solutions to Define Stakeholders’ Tactics

The global industrial robotics market is witnessing cut-throat competition with leading manufacturers, including Kuka AG, ABB Ltd., among others, accounting for about half of the total market revenue.

Robot makers are manufacturing end-of-arm-tools (EOAT) and end effectors, such as grippers, for handling large or delicate components. Key market participants are leveraging AI bin-picking technology for faster identification of suitable objects to be picked from a bin. Manufacturers are coming up with pepped-up robots for painting large work parts, such as automobile bodies, bumpers, or other construction equipment. In addition, major market contributors are designing hardware modules to access industrial robots via a machine controller.

Mature and emerging businesses are signing up for robots-as-a-service (RaaS) by leasing robotic devices and subscribing cloud-based services, thereby, initial investment and maintenance expenses. Further, manufacturers are turning to OLP (Offline Programming) for quicker deployment at a lower initial cost.

Market players are entering into mutually beneficial partnerships with their rivals for advanced automation and robotics incorporating human-robot interface for collaborative robots. Furthermore, market leaders and followers are cutting capital costs to penetrate into low and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India, and Vietnam, and witnessing the arrival of new markets.

How Growth Will Unfold

Digital technologies, including to Internet of Things (IoT), among others, as well as increasing production of regulatory-approved automobiles in countries across the globe are set to be the gold mines of growth for industrial robotics market worldwide. The prominence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0 is enhancing the human-machine interaction with cutting-edge technologies for instance, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and industrial internet of things (IIoT), to drive predictive maintenance, inventory planning, and autonomous decision-making.

Industrial robots are becoming commonplace in automobile bracket, with developed regions, such as Japan, and Europe, exhibiting vehicle production at a rate of about 5%. By next year, more than 3 million industrial robots are estimated to be employed globally, exceeding twice of that being used a couple of years ago. Furthermore, innovators have designed industrial robots that mimic the movements of dogs, cats, and humans with great accuracy.

The base year for calculation in this Industrial Robotics Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

