Industrial Robot Market: Understand The Global Impact On Industrial Robot With Reference To Past Strategies And Market Analysis

According to Our Research analysis,global Industrial Robot Market will reach 17545 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 12.17%

The global Industrial Robot market is valued at 8807 Million USD in 2016 and will reach 17545 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.17% during 2016-2022.

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axis.

Industrial Robot can be divided into five categories: articulated robots, parallel robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots and cartesian robots. Articulated robots accounted for the highest proportion in output share, with a figure of 56.19% in 2017, followed by SCARA robots, account for 20.31%.

The consumption market share of global Industrial Robot in automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical & rubber & plastic, metal & machinery, food & beverages & pharmaceuticals and others has been stable year by year, at 40.11%, 22.45%, 6.31%, 12.60%, 5.40% and 13.14% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Industrial Robot in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Industrial Robot market has the most promising prospects in automotive application.

China has surpassed Japan as the largest market of industrial robots since 2013, and sold 86,415 units in 2016. Europe is the second market, and sold 56414 units in 2016, while 30457 units sold in United States, 36241 units sold in Japan, 42151 units sold in Korea, 7614 sold in Taiwan and 2445 sold in India in 2016.

FANUC is the largest company in the global Industrial Robot market, accounted for 17.4/% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by followed by Yaskawa, ABB and KUKA, accounted for 14.8%, 11.5% and 11.1% of the revenue market share in 2017.The top four producers account for more than 50% of revenue.

The Important Types of this industry are:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Other

The Industrial Robot market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Industrial Robot has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Industrial Robot market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Industrial Robot-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Industrial Robot market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Industrial Robot Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

