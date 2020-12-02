Industrial Radiography Market 2020-2027: Market Size, Share, Revenue Status, Key Market Players, Challenges and Opportunities Insights

Industrial radiography is a technique used for inspection of materials for internal flaws using short wavelength electromagnetic radiation. The defects which are not visible to naked eye are detected using industrial radiography. It is used in flaw detection, crack detection, and surface infection of products in manufacturing plants. The examination of gas & oil pipelines and pressure vessels in chemical plants is carried out using industrial radiography.

The demand in automotive & aerospace industry and strict safety regulations by governments are factors driving the growth in the World Industrial Radiography Market. In addition, increased accuracy of inspection with the integration of advanced software supplements the growth. However, high risk of radiation exposure and high deployment costs are factors restraining the growth of the market. Automation of inspection and testing process, industrialization in developing economies, and provision of customized solutions are creating opportunities in the market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/1027

The world industrial radiography market is segmented based on imaging technique, industry, and geography. The imaging techniques covered in the report are film-based and digital. On the basis of industry, the market is classified based on petrochemical & gas, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive & transportation. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The prominent companies operating in the market are 3DX-RAY Ltd., Bosello High Technology SRL, Anritsu Corporation, General Electric, PerkinElmer Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., and COMET Holding AG. The core strategies adopted by these players to strengthen their position in the market are expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and others.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the world industrial radiography market.

This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An exhaustive analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

Industrial Radiography Market Key Segments:

By Imaging Technique:

Film-Based

Digital

By Industry:

Petrochemical & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Key Market Players:

3DX-RAY Ltd.

Bosello High Technology SRL

Anritsu Corporation

General Electric

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Nikon Corporation

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com