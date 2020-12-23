Industrial Pump Market Will Reach USD 93.5 Billion By 2026
According to the research study, the global industrial pump market in 2019 was approximately USD 62.8 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 93.5 billion by 2026.
Increasing spending on infrastructure development in several regions is expected to positively impact market growth in the upcoming years. Rising technological advances are also anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for industrial end-use pumps, combined with advanced plants, is expected to increase market demand over the forecast period. Due to the rising demand from the end-use industries, fluctuations in the component prices of industrial pumps are expected to influence capital expenditure in the upcoming years. Strengthening investment by industry leaders in strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions to advance minimal-cost production processes is expected to raise demand for industrial pumping systems.
Get Free Sample Report of 5G Smart Antenna Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/5g-smart-antenna-market
(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
• 195+ Pages Research Report
• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
• Includes List of table & figures
• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
• Facts and Factors research methodology
(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors
Top Market Players
Some of the key players of the industrial pump market are Colfax Corporation, GRUNDFOS, ITT INC., Franklin Electric, Sulzer Ltd., Vaughan Company, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, DESMI A/S, SPECK Pumpen Verkaufsgesellschaft GmbH, Klaus Union, CP Pumpen AG, AR North America, Global Pump, Haight Pumps, Iwaki America Inc., Roper Technologies, Inc., Flowserve Corporation, SPX FLOW, SEKO S.p.A, SUMMIT PUMP, Inc., KRACHT Corp. and Others.
Global Industrial Pump Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Positive Displacement Pumps
- Others
Global Industrial Pump Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Construction
- Power
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Others
Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/industrial-pump-market-by-product-centrifugal-pumps-positive-971
The industrial pump market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the industrial pump industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the industrial pump industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the industrial pump industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.
The industrial pump market is segmented based on product and application. On the basis of product segmentation, the market is classified into centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into oil & gas, chemicals, construction, power, water & wastewater treatment, and others.
Browse More Related Reports:
5G Wireless Ecosystem Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-wireless-ecosystem-market-by-components-chipsets-small
5G Applications and Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market-by-communication-type-95
5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by
M-Commerce Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/m-commerce-market
E-learning Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market
About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):
Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Contact Us:
Facts & Factors
USA: +1-347-989-3985
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com
Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com