Industrial Pump Market Will Reach USD 93.5 Billion By 2026

According to the research study, the global industrial pump market in 2019 was approximately USD 62.8 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 93.5 billion by 2026.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development in several regions is expected to positively impact market growth in the upcoming years. Rising technological advances are also anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for industrial end-use pumps, combined with advanced plants, is expected to increase market demand over the forecast period. Due to the rising demand from the end-use industries, fluctuations in the component prices of industrial pumps are expected to influence capital expenditure in the upcoming years. Strengthening investment by industry leaders in strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions to advance minimal-cost production processes is expected to raise demand for industrial pumping systems.