Industrial Protective Footwear Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Honeywell International Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., VF Corporation, Bata Corporation, Dunlop Protective Footwear, Rock Fall (UK) LTD, Jallatte, Cofra Srl

The Industrial Protective Footwear Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global industrial protective footwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Honeywell International Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., VF Corporation, Bata Corporation, Dunlop Protective Footwear, Rock Fall (UK) LTD, Jallatte, Cofra Srl

Market Overview:

– The global industrial protective footwear industry is projected to grow at the significant growth rate in the near future due to the rise in the introduction of innovative products from key players. The risk of electric shocks are increasing as the importance of hybrid and fully electric vehicles continue to grow which is influencing the demand of high-quality safety shoes.

– The growing acceptance of ergonomically designed protective footwear from various industries is one of the major factor driving the market growth from last few years. Additionally, industrial protective footwear help to reduce strain and lead to sufficient support of the feet. This is driving industrial approach toward designing and manufacturing safety footwear, which is influencing the market growth.

Leather Footwear to Witness Significant Demand during Forecast Period

Leather industrial safety shoes hold a significant market share and are expected to retain their dominance during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Leather suppliers across the globe are witnessing huge demand from industry safety shoe manufacturers as leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. A large number of local manufacturers are producing cheap safety shoes by using spurious and low-quality materials which are restraining the market growth. The key players in safety shoes are facing strong competition, due to the rising preference among consumers for locally made inexpensive shoes.

Asia-Pacific holds the Largest Share

The growth in this region is mainly driven by the introduction of regulations that mandate the usage of safety shoes in the work environment along with occupational safety standards. Growing adaptation of health and safety practices, in order to reduce workplace fatalities, are expected to surge the product demand for protective footwear over the forecast period. The significant growth of the construction industry in developing economies such as India and China is supporting the market growth in the region. In North America, the rising demand for industrial safety shoes in the region can be attributed to the growth of markets coupled with stringent legislations in the United States. Additionally, North America will also witness a demand for women’s safety shoes, which is influencing the sales of safety shoes in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell International Inc., Bata Corporation, Wolverine Worldwide, and, Rock Fall are the most active companies with strong geographical presence and diversified product offerings. Dunlop Protective Footwear, Cofra, and VF Corporation are some of the other active players operating in the market. Expansion is one of the major strategies adopted by the companies to strengthen their footprints across the world.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Industrial Protective Footwear Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

