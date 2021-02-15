Industrial Nitrogen Market projecting a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Industrial Nitrogen market has reached USD 16.59 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 23.759 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The fast-growing food and beverage and steel industries are the most significant growth factor in the global industrial nitrogen market.

Rapid advances made in this end-use industry in different parts of the world are promoting business growth. Raising concerns about hygienic storage and food safety are some of the significant drivers of lucrative growth rate industrial nitrogen demand in the food & beverage industry. Nitrogen is commonly used for food aeration, packaging, and storage in the food and beverage industry to improve the food products ‘ shelf-life. It is used for winemaking to avoid oxidation at the time of fermentation, which preserves product quality.

Growth drivers

Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry

Industrial nitrogen demand is increasing because of rising demand from the food and beverage sector. Nitrogen is commonly used for food aeration, packaging, and storage in the food and beverage industry to increase food products ‘ shelf life. It is used for the winemaking at the time of fermentation to avoid oxidation, which preserves the product quality. Increasing demand for nitrogen in new food and beverage processing plants due to the increased demand for preserved and processed food products worldwide expected to fuel market growth in the near coming period.

Growing Demand for Nitrogen from the Chemical Process Industry

Industrial nitrogen market is growing at a steady pace, due to the extensive application area and higher demand from the chemical process industry. Due to its higher versatility with efficient and convenient production methods, nitrogen known as one of the most important gases in the chemical process industry. Nitrogen is commonly used in industrial applications to clean the tanks, tubing, and other industrial equipment. It is also used in the blanketing and labeling of gasses to prevent oxygen reaction with other chemicals. In the chemical process industry, nitrogen gas also finds use to eliminate waste from the industrial process by stripping and sparing.

Industrial Nitrogen: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Industrial Nitrogen market are focusing on explaining their portfolio of services in the global market. Such as AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd, United States Industrial Nitrogen Corporation, Korea Zinc, Recyclex, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Industrial Nitrogen Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Industrial Nitrogen market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Industrial Nitrogen market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Industrial Nitrogen market based on the form, technology, transportation & distribution and end-user industry coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Industrial Nitrogen market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Form, Technology, Transportation & Distribution, and End-Use Industry Key Players AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd, United States Industrial Nitrogen Corporation, Korea Zinc, Recyclex, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Industrial Nitrogen Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation, and Other Prominent Players

By Form

Compressed Gas

Liquid Nitrogen

By Technology

Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Membrane Separation

By Transportation & Distribution

Bulk

Cylinder & packed gas

Tonnage/Pipeline

By End-Use Industry

Metal manufacturing & fabrication

Oil & gas

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & healthcare

Chemical

Food & beverages

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Business Questions Answer by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

