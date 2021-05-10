Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Outlook to 2027: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status
Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market: Introduction
- Multiprotocol gateways are gateways with the capability of communicating through multiple communication protocols such as Ethernet Powerlink, Ethernet/IP, Ether CAT, PROFINET, BT, LoRa, SERCOS, and Wi-Fi
- Industrial multiprotocol gateways are increasingly being adopted in the automation sector. This factor is expected to drive the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in the next few years.
Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market: Dynamics
- Growing development of system-on-chip (SOC) for multiprotocol communication is considered to be a key factor driving the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market
- System-on-chip supports multiple wireless standards. Thus, providers of chips and modules are offering system-on-chip to enable gateways to support multiple protocols.
- Furthermore, growing prominence of IoT (Internet of Things) gateways is another key factor driving the industrial multiprotocol gateways market. The IoT technology is increasingly gaining prominence across various industries, owing to supporting gateway protocols. This helps in smooth communication among different networks.
- IoT ecosystem comprises several layers including collection and distribution layer, measurement component layer, and analysis layer.
- Usage of IoT gateways is increasing also due to rise in the volume of data generated through IoT devices.
- Moreover, IoT gateway is gaining popularity and this results into development of new generation IoT gateways with improved level of overall system responsiveness. Thus, development of IoT gateways is expected to positively impact the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in the next few years.
- However, use of traditional mechanisms is expected to limit the growth of industrial multiprotocol gateways market during the forecast period. Small-scale networks use transparent mode communications, while, for large-scale networks, latency can occur, particularly in case of high traffic in the network. This is resulting in wastage of network bandwidth and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition).
- Thus, obstacles caused by the use of traditional mechanisms are anticipated to restrain the global industrial multiprotocol gateways market in the near future
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global industrial multiprotocol gateways market was highly fragmented in 2018 due to the presence of several companies across the world. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- ABB Group
- AsusTek Computer Inc.
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- HMS Industrial Networks
- Moxa Inc.
Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market: Research Scope
Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market, by Product
- Remote Monitoring
- Product Optimization
- Preventive Maintenance
Global Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market, by End-user
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:
1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?
2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?
3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?
4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?
5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?
6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?
7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?
8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?
9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?
10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?
