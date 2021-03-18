Industrial Lighting Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Industrial Lighting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Industrial Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Industrial Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global industrial lighting market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to high demand of cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting and government initiatives towards LED adoption.

The industrial lighting industry is divided into various light sources such as LED lighting, high-intensity discharge lighting (HID), fluorescent lighting, which is used in oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, production, warehouse. These lights are designed for long lasting as compare to conventional lighting, which equates to fewer replacements over time. Different industries has various lighting specification varies from specialized task lighting to varied lighting levels.

Market Drivers:

Government initiatives regarding adoption of LED is driving the market growth

Increasing requirement for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting is a driver for this market growth

Growing infrastructure development and modernization is driving the growth of the market

Features such as durability, less consumption of energy by LED lights is fueling the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost is required at the initial level and complex implementation hinders the growth of this market

Dearth of standardization regarding industrial lightning industries is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Industrial Lighting Market

By Light Source

LED Lighting

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

By Offering

Lamps & Luminaires

Control Systems Services Pre-Installation Post-Installation



By Installation Type

New Installation

Replacement Installation

Retrofit Installation

By Product

Industrial Linear Lighting

Spot Lighting

Flood Lighting/Area Lighting

High Bay Lighting

By Application

Warehouse & Cold Storage

Factory & Production Lines

Outer Premises

Parking Areas

Hazardous Locations

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Delmarva Power collaborated with The City of Wilmington for the installation of smart LED lighting system on Canada and U.S. City Airport. There has been a technological upgrade to the LED fixtures in the airport parking lots as the fresh LED pole lights are provided with dimming sensors. The new lighting system will enable Ontario Airport to further save power consumption during periods of low traffic while maintaining a minimum amount of lighting needed for their security cameras

In October 2018, Cree expanded its industrial lighting portfolio by introducing new Linear High-Bay Luminaires. The LXB series consisting of good performance such as increased efficacy, reliability and expanded service life, making it an optimal solution for high ceilings, high ambient temperatures and elevated-profile rooms

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial lighting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial lighting market are Emerson Electric Co., Signify Holding., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Schneider Electric, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Hubbell, Legrand., Ushio America, Inc., Litetronics International, Inc., Cree Lighting., LG INNOTEK., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Eaton, Dialight., Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC, AIXTRON, OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., Digital Lumens, Inc. and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed. Global Industrial Lighting market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Industrial Lighting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Lighting market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

