Industrial Lifting Equipment Market, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Industrial lifting equipment market will reach at an estimated value of USD 97.88 billion and grow at a CAGR of 4.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Industrial lifting equipment market will reach at an estimated value of USD 97.88 billion and grow at a CAGR of 4.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for lifting loads in the shipping industry is an essential factor driving the industrial lifting equipment market.

Industrial lifting equipment can be defined as those semiconductor devices and equipment that find their usage in various heavy-duty industries for lifting other machineries and products created by these industries. These devices are used to reduce the workload and human errors in lifting and transportation of products and other machineries from a specific location to other.

Growing demand for forklifts in the warehouse and logistics segment is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also increasing demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry, rise in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities, rising growth of logistics and warehousing industry and rising investment by the government for the development of the products are the major factors among others boosting the industrial lifting equipment market. Moreover, rising growth of the E-commerce industry, increasing demand in the construction industry and rising development of customized forklifts will further create new opportunities for industrial lifting equipment market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, high initial investment is the vital factor among others restraining the market growth, while rising lack of skilled operators will further challenge the industrial lifting equipment market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This industrial lifting equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on industrial lifting equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial lifting equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, mechanism and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, industrial lifting equipment market is segmented into lifts, pallet trucks, forklifts, hoists, stackers and robotic arms. Forklifts have been further segmented into operations, class and applications. Operations have been further sub segmented into diesel, gasoline & LPG/CNG and electric. Applications have been further segmented into manufacturing, freight & logistics, wholesale & retail distribution and others. Hoists have been further segmented into type and operations. Type has been further sub segmented into wire rope, roller load chain, welded link load chain and others. Operations have been further segmented into pneumatic, hydraulic and electric.

Based on mechanism, the industrial lifting equipment market is segmented into electrical, magnetic, hydraulic, pneumatic and scissor lifts.

The industrial lifting equipment market is also segmented on the basis of application into construction, shipping dockyards and warehouses, manufacturing industry and process industry.

Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Industrial lifting equipment market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, mechanism and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial lifting equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial lifting equipment market due to increasing demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry, rise in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities and rising growth of logistics and warehousing industry in this region. North America and Europe are the expected regions in terms of growth in industrial lifting equipment market due to increasing need for infrastructure and rising investment by the government for the development of the products in these regions.

The country section of the industrial lifting equipment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Share Analysis

Industrial lifting equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial lifting equipment market.

The major players covered in industrial lifting equipment market report are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., HAULOTTE GROUP, Ingersoll-Rand, SSAB, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., PALFINGER AG, Cargotec Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, KITO CORPORATION, XCMG Group, Linamar, Terex Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Liebherr Group, Konecranes, Manitowoc, Tadano Ltd., Crown Equipment Corporation, Mammoet, Komatsu Ltd., and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Industrial Lifting Equipment report.

Major Highlights of Industrial Lifting Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Lifting Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Industrial Lifting Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Industrial Lifting Equipment market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

