Industrial IoT Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

Market Size – USD 74.28 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of Industrial IoT in the transportation & logistics industry

The global Industrial IoT Market will be worth USD 128.09 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing need to reduce the shipping cost has resulted in the increased adoption of the Industrial IoT in the transportation & Logistics industry. Moreover, automotive IoT is expected to be increasingly utilized by the transportation sector for predictive diagnostics and vehicle maintenance. Besides, the tracking of the real-time location of the vehicle for the management of public transportation is a key contributing factor to the increasing adoption of IoT technologies in the transportation sector.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Wipro Ltd and IBM collaborated to help enterprises, startups with cloud services. Through this collaboration, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses manage, migrate, and transform critical workloads and applications, with security across private or public cloud and on-premises IT environments. The partnership will also provide customers remote access to Red hat and IBM solutions.

The solution segment held the largest market share of 47.5% in 2019. Increasing investments of the Industrial IoT solution providers for the launch of technologically advanced information systems for the industrial sector is expected to drive the segment’s growth.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Industrial IoT market in 2019. Increasing adoption of intelligent technologies and advanced factory automation in developing economies is expected to drive this region’s growth.

Key participants include GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial IoT Market on the basis of Component, End User, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Services (Managed, Professional) Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management) Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Energy & Power Healthcare Agriculture Manufacturing Oil & Gas Logistics & Transport Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Industrial IoT market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Industrial IoT industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Industrial IoT market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industrial IoT Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial IoT Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Emergence of advanced data analytics and machine learning

4.2.2.2. Increased adoption of cloud platforms

4.2.2.3. Development of wireless networking technologies

4.2.2.4. Support from government for R&D activities regarding IoT

4.2.2.5. Increasing need to reduce the risk of cyber and data breaches caused by human error

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Security challenges for Industrial IoT technologies

4.2.3.3. Lack of connectivity

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial IoT Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Services (Managed, Professional)

5.1.2. Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management)

5.1.3. Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

Chapter 6. Industrial IoT Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Energy & Power

6.1.2. Healthcare

6.1.3. Agriculture

6.1.4. Manufacturing

6.1.5. Oil & Gas

6.1.6. Logistics & Transport

6.1.7. Others

