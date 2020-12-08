Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market 2020 Technological Perspective, Latest Trends and key manufacturers: ARM, Cisco,GE and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global IIoT Market size is expected to grow from US$ 77.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 110.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 186 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 95 Tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market:

ARM (UK)

Cisco (US)

GE (US)

Intel (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Texas Instruments(US)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Honeywell (US)

Huawei Technologies (China)

IBM (US)

KUKA (Germany)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Bosch (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

PTC (US)

“Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2025.”

Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2025. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.

“Market for agriculture vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.

“APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.”

APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

6 Competitive Situation and Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4 Expansions

