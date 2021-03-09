Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunity during 2021 to 2025

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global industrial IoT market was valued at USD 313.27 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 607.73 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fujitsu Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., OMRON Corporation, IBM Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Telit Communications Plc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Cisco Systems Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, General Electric Company and others.

Key Market Trends:

Manufacturing to Hold Major Market Share

– Amongst the industries, a prominent share of investment and market share is held by the manufacturing industry, with both discrete and process manufacturing intensely investing in IoT adoption. In addition to this, management in the industry are keen on adoption of IoT; according to a study by Microsoft in 2019, 87% of the manufacturing industry’s decision-makers were in favor of adoption with industrial automation, quality & compliance, production planning & scheduling, supply chain and logistics, and plant safety & security being the primary use cases.

– The adoption rates from the industry are expected to be on the higher side compared to any other industries due to the increased propensity of decision-makers adopting IoT solutions. According to a study by GE, 58% of manufacturers mentioned IoT is required to digitally transform industrial operations.

– In addition to this, a study by Capgemini found that industrial manufacturing held second-highest average implementation percentage of high potential use cases by industries after telecom, which stood at 33% with the focus being production asset maintenance, manufacturing intelligence, and product quality optimization.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.