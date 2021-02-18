Industrial Hose Market Size, Share, Industry Report with | PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, RYCO Hydraulics, Kurt Manufacturing And More

Global Industrial Hose Market report gives essential information, objective insights regarding international market trends and leads, competitor analysis, and much more. All the teams involved in designing this market research report that includes consultants, market researchers, and data providers work hand-in-hand to generate more insightful data. This business report provides industry players with crucial support to expand their customer base within diverse market spaces. Traditional research methodologies are supplemented with innovative approaches to offer evidence-based insights via the Industrial Hose Market research report.

Industrial Hose Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the report are Eaton, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, RYCO Hydraulics, Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Transfer Oil S.p.A, ContiTech AG (A Subsidiary of Continental AG), Kanaflex Corporation Co.,ltd., Pacific Echo, Colex International Limited, UK, Gates Corporation, Semperit AG Holding, KURIYAMA OF AMERICA, INC. (A Subsidiary of Kuriyama Holdings Corporation), Titeflex (A Subsidiary of Smiths Group Plc), Trelleborg Group (A subsidiary of Trelleborg AB), Flexaust Inc., Salem-Republic Rubber Company, PIRTEK, Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, LLC, Titan Fittings among other global and domestic players.

Industrial Hose Market Analysis: Industrial hoses market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 18,730.98 million by 2027.The growing demand for robust industrial pipe in the various application area such as chemicals/petrochemical plants, oil & gas, agriculture is driving the market.

Competitive Landscape: Industrial hoses market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial hoses market.

Global Industrial Hoses Market By Type (Hydraulic Hoses, Layflat Hose, Wras Hose, Oil Resistant Hose, Corrugated Hoses, Stripwound, Thermo-Duct, Others), Material Type (Rubber, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Metal, Thermoplastics, Composite, Silicone, Others), Media (Oil, Water, Gas), Wire Type (Wire Braided, Spiral Wire), Pressure (Low Pressure (Less Than 3000 Psi), Medium Pressure (Between 3000 To 6000), High Pressure (More Than 6000), Industry (Oil and Gas, Water, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Mining, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Industrial Hose Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industrial Hose Market Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Industrial Hose Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

