Industrial Hose Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Eaton, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP and More

Industrial hoses market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 18,730.98 million by 2027.The growing demand for robust industrial pipe in the various application area such as chemicals/petrochemical plants, oil & gas, agriculture is driving the market.

The major players covered in the report are Eaton, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, RYCO Hydraulics, Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Transfer Oil S.p.A, ContiTech AG (A Subsidiary of Continental AG), Kanaflex Corporation Co.,ltd., Pacific Echo, Colex International Limited, UK, Gates Corporation, Semperit AG Holding, KURIYAMA OF AMERICA, INC. (A Subsidiary of Kuriyama Holdings Corporation), Titeflex (A Subsidiary of Smiths Group Plc), Trelleborg Group (A subsidiary of Trelleborg AB), Flexaust Inc., Salem-Republic Rubber Company, PIRTEK, Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, LLC, Titan Fittings among other global and domestic players.

Global Industrial Hoses Market By Type (Hydraulic Hoses, Layflat Hose, Wras Hose, Oil Resistant Hose, Corrugated Hoses, Stripwound, Thermo-Duct, Others), Material Type (Rubber, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Metal, Thermoplastics, Composite, Silicone, Others), Media (Oil, Water, Gas), Wire Type (Wire Braided, Spiral Wire), Pressure (Low Pressure (Less Than 3000 Psi), Medium Pressure (Between 3000 To 6000), High Pressure (More Than 6000), Industry (Oil and Gas, Water, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Mining, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Industrial hoses market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial hoses market.

In October 2017, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP know for providing broad range of technologies such as hydraulic, electromechanical and pneumatic for agriculture, water, energy, life sciences, transportation and infrastructure launched 187 Hose, a 7MPa / 1000 psi constant working pressure hose. This new products offers higher pressure conditions in mining applications. This product launch helped the company to increase its product portfolio in hoses category.

