Industrial Hemp Market Size, Share, Trend, Competitive Analysis, & Forecast to 2026

“This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Hemp in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Hemp Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)

Global top five Industrial Hemp companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial Hemp market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Research has surveyed the Industrial Hemp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Hemp Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Hemp Seeds

Hemp Oil

Hemp Protein

Soft Gel Caps

Global Industrial Hemp Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Industrial Hemp Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Hemp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Hemp revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Hemp revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Hemp sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industrial Hemp sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Nutiva

Agropro

CV Sciences

Isodiol

ENDOCA

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

North American Hemp & Grain Co

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

Hempco

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Industrial Hemp Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Industrial Hemp Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Industrial Hemp Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Industrial Hemp Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Industrial Hemp Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Industrial Hemp Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Industrial Hemp Industry Value Chain



10.2 Industrial Hemp Upstream Market



10.3 Industrial Hemp Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Industrial Hemp Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Industrial Hemp in Global Market



Table 2. Top Industrial Hemp Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Industrial Hemp Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Industrial Hemp Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Industrial Hemp Sales by Companies, (Kiloton), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Industrial Hemp Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Industrial Hemp Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Ton)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Industrial Hemp Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Hemp Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Hemp Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Industrial Hemp Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Industrial Hemp Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Industrial Hemp Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Industrial Hemp Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Industrial Hemp Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Industrial Hemp Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Industrial Hemp Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Industrial Hemp Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Industrial Hemp Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Industrial Hemp Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Industrial Hemp Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Industrial Hemp Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Industrial Hemp Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Industrial Hemp Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021

continued…

