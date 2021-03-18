Industrial Hemp in Food Market Emerging Segments and Regional Analysis By 2021-2027 | Nature’s Bounty, Inc.,Viviscal,Country life,Hairinfinity Advanced Hair Care

The Insight Partners reports titled “ Industrial Hemp in Food Market ” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Industrial Hemp in Food market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Hemp has been basically utilized as a source of fiber and oil. Hemp seeds are known as rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also an excellent source of fiber. Hemp seeds are the only edible seeds with gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). Whole hemp seeds are cold-pressed for oil or hulled to expose the seed meat. Hemp seeds & oil are used in other countries, including in Europe, Canada, and the United States of America, in a wide range of foods. Hemp seeds are a highly nutritious source of protein and are being increasingly used in packaged foods such as granola bars, pretzels, bread, and also in cereals. Hemp products are further being incorporated into automotive innovations with BMW currently experimenting with using hemp in biodegradable plastic for dashboards & fittings.

The global industrial hemp in food market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the industrial hemp in food market is segmented into hemp seed oil, hemp flour, whole hemp seed, hulled hemp seed, and others. The industrial hemp in food market on the basis of the application is classified into food industry, beverage industry, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global industrial hemp in food market is bifurcated into offline and online.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial hemp in food market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial hemp in food market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

