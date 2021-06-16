Industrial Heat Exchangers Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2029

Industrial Heat Exchangers Market Introduction

An industrial heat exchanger is an equipment that utilizes a thermal energy exchange process between two or more mediums that vary in temperature. There are a large number of industrial processes that require the transfer of heat from one medium to another medium.

Heat Exchangers are thus one of the most commonly used process equipment in various industrial sites. Industrial Heat Exchangers are used as components of air conditioning and cooling systems of various industrial equipment. Many industrial processes need a certain degree of the temperature range to work efficiently, an appropriate range of temperature is required to keep chemicals, machinery, gas, water, etc. working efficiently.

Industrial Heat Exchangers are used in various industries such as oil & gas industry, power plants, transportation, chemical processing plants, cryogenics, alternate fuels, heat recovery, refrigeration & air conditioning, etc.