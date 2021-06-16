Industrial Heat Exchangers Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2029
Industrial Heat Exchangers Market - Global Industry Analysis 2014 - 2018 and Forecast 2019 - 2029
Industrial Heat Exchangers Market Introduction
An industrial heat exchanger is an equipment that utilizes a thermal energy exchange process between two or more mediums that vary in temperature. There are a large number of industrial processes that require the transfer of heat from one medium to another medium.
Heat Exchangers are thus one of the most commonly used process equipment in various industrial sites. Industrial Heat Exchangers are used as components of air conditioning and cooling systems of various industrial equipment. Many industrial processes need a certain degree of the temperature range to work efficiently, an appropriate range of temperature is required to keep chemicals, machinery, gas, water, etc. working efficiently.
Industrial Heat Exchangers are used in various industries such as oil & gas industry, power plants, transportation, chemical processing plants, cryogenics, alternate fuels, heat recovery, refrigeration & air conditioning, etc.
Growing Demand for Industrial Heat Exchangers with Increasing Number of Industries
Rising Industrialization has increased the demand for equipment like Industrial Heat Exchangers. Increasing power generation capacities, surging energy prices as well as technological advancements in various industrial sectors are some of the driving factors of Industrial Heat Exchangers market.
The rising prices for energy generations as well as stringent government protocols about the CO2 emissions are some other factors that tend to drive the global Industrial Heat Exchangers market. Industrial heat exchangers may be used primarily for the purpose of cooling down elements, or heating them up. However, cooling application is much more common given the need to prevent equipment and machinery from overheating.
The increase in the use of Industrial Heat Exchangers in the food & beverage sector, petrochemical industry as well as processing of hydrocarbons is expected to boost the Industrial Heat Exchangers market further. With end users focusing heavily on increasing operational efficiency, reducing maintenance costs and minimizing equipment failure due to overheating, the global Industrial Heat Exchangers Market is expected to grow positively in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.
Global Industrial Heat Exchangers: Market Segmentation
|basis of type
|
|basis of transfer process
|
|basis of flow arrangement
|
|basis of phase
|
|basis of Application
|
Global Industrial Heat Exchangers Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in global Industrial Heat Exchangers include Kelvion Holdings, Alfa Laval, Danfoss, API Heat Transfer, Xylem, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver, Gunter, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, etc. With the rising demand, more players are expected to invest in new technology development for the global Industrial Heat Exchangers Market.
Opportunities for Market Participants
The global Industrial Heat Exchangers market is projected to grow rapidly during the next decade, opening new opportunities for market participants. Many of the key players are investing in new product innovations in order to make the Industrial Heat Exchangers to perform better especially in challenging industrial conditions. The large aftermarket sector for Industrial Heat Exchangers is another opportunity of market participants as there is increasing demand for spare parts and other maintenance equipment.