Industrial Hearables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Industrial Hearables Market is valued at approximately USD 208.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hearables are the type of wireless wearable computing earpieces that facilitates voice input and return results audibly to the worker’s ear. These devices are frequently used in industries for communication and avoiding hearing loss owing to the noise pollution in the industries. In distinct industries, these devices are utilized for manifold purposes, such as noise cancellation, audio analysis, auditory masking, and many more. More often, these wireless devices are interlinked through wireless connectivity technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular network, and others.

This makes short-range and long-range communication easier in noisy industrial environment, paving the way for the higher market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising popularity of wireless technology, the emergence of hearable computing, and increasing focus towards user’s safety are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the global internet penetration stood at around 59% in 2020, with Northern Europe ranking first with a rate of 95% population using internet. The countries with the maximum rate of internet penetration worldwide include South Korea, Denmark, and the UAE. Thus, the increased internet penetration will foster the demand for industrial hearables market. In addition, the industrial hearable finds extensive application at construction sites as it is essential to increase the effectiveness of hearing during the construction projects. Thus, the increased construction projects and remarkable application of industrial hearable in mining are the few factors that intensify the growth opportunities for the market. According to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction sector around the world was estimated nearly 3.5% in 2017 and it increased to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. With this growth of construction sector, it is expected that the demand for industrial hearable is rising across the globe. However, the high R&D and manufacturing cost of advanced hearable solution is one of the prime factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2019

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Hearables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising initiatives for the adoption of industrial hearables, along with the wide presence of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand for wireless technology and growing presence of construction and manufacturing industry in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Industrial Hearables market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eartex Ltd.

EERS Global Technologies Inc.

Firecom

Fujikon

NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.)

QuietOn

Setcom Corporation

Sonetics Corporation

Sensear Pty Ltd.

Silentium

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

In Ear

Over Ear

By Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT)

Others

By Application:

Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application

Industrial Noise Cancellation Application

By End-User:

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2019

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Hearables Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors