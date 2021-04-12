Industrial Hearables Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Industrial Hearables Market is valued at approximately USD 208.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hearables are the type of wireless wearable computing earpieces that facilitates voice input and return results audibly to the worker’s ear. These devices are frequently used in industries for communication and avoiding hearing loss owing to the noise pollution in the industries. In distinct industries, these devices are utilized for manifold purposes, such as noise cancellation, audio analysis, auditory masking, and many more. More often, these wireless devices are interlinked through wireless connectivity technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular network, and others.
This makes short-range and long-range communication easier in noisy industrial environment, paving the way for the higher market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising popularity of wireless technology, the emergence of hearable computing, and increasing focus towards user’s safety are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, the global internet penetration stood at around 59% in 2020, with Northern Europe ranking first with a rate of 95% population using internet. The countries with the maximum rate of internet penetration worldwide include South Korea, Denmark, and the UAE. Thus, the increased internet penetration will foster the demand for industrial hearables market. In addition, the industrial hearable finds extensive application at construction sites as it is essential to increase the effectiveness of hearing during the construction projects. Thus, the increased construction projects and remarkable application of industrial hearable in mining are the few factors that intensify the growth opportunities for the market. According to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction sector around the world was estimated nearly 3.5% in 2017 and it increased to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. With this growth of construction sector, it is expected that the demand for industrial hearable is rising across the globe. However, the high R&D and manufacturing cost of advanced hearable solution is one of the prime factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2019
The regional analysis of the global Industrial Hearables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising initiatives for the adoption of industrial hearables, along with the wide presence of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand for wireless technology and growing presence of construction and manufacturing industry in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Industrial Hearables market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Eartex Ltd.
EERS Global Technologies Inc.
Firecom
Fujikon
NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.)
QuietOn
Setcom Corporation
Sonetics Corporation
Sensear Pty Ltd.
Silentium
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
In Ear
Over Ear
By Technology:
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT)
Others
By Application:
Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application
Industrial Noise Cancellation Application
By End-User:
Construction
Manufacturing
Mining
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2019
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Hearables Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors