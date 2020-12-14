Industrial Gases Market Size, Leading Players, Growth and Forecast Report by 2030

The industrial gases market valued $92,392.4 million in 2019, and it is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2020–2030, to reach $154,079.5 million by 2030. The increase in the revenue can be attributed to the diversified application of gases in industries, numerous government initiatives to shift toward alternative energy sources, and development of the healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the prosperity of the food processing industry will contribute to the market growth in the future.

The end user segment of the market is categorized into metal processing, healthcare, chemical, electronics, food processing, and oil & gas and petrochemical. Amongst these, the oil & gas and petrochemical category dominated the market in 2019 due to the application of several gases in natural gas and crude oil reservoirs to provide artificial pressure to them. Additionally, the production capacity of refineries is being increased to meet the oil and gas demand from downstream sectors, including metal and chemical processing. Thus, the expansion of the oil & gas and petrochemical sector will drive the market growth in the future.

To leverage the expanding industrial gases market to gain a competitive edge, industry players are opting for acquisitions and mergers. These acquisitions and mergers are majorly aimed at improving the geographical presence of the companies and expanding their product portfolio. This trend was reflected in the merger of Linde AG with Praxair Inc. in 2018 to form Linde Plc. Another such instance was the acquisition of Southern Industrial Gases Sdn. Bhd. by Air Liquide SA in October 2019.

Therefore, the growing number of production units, to cater to the demand for the end-use products, will lead to the rising consumption of gases in factories.